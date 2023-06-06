Scientific Research Report Highlights Medit i700 wireless, Medit i700, and Medit i600 as Top Intraoral Scanners in Dentistry

News provided by

Medit

06 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • Dentists Worldwide Choose Medit i700 wireless and Medit i700 as Preferred Scanners
  • Medit Continues to Drive Innovation in Dental Technology with Award-Winning Scanners

SEOUL, South Korea and LONG BEACH, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent transnational questionnaire study conducted by the Institute of Digital Dentistry(iDD) has recognized the Medit i700 wireless and Medit i700 as the top two intraoral scanners in dentistry. Furthermore, the study ranked the Medit i600 among the top four scanners. This groundbreaking research involved 1,072 respondents from 109 different countries and spanned over three quarters.

Continue Reading
Medit
Medit
Medit
Medit

The objective of the study was to explore the user experience of intraoral scanners in dentistry. Participants were asked to evaluate various scanners based on multiple factors, including speed, support system, accessibility, price, and overall quality. The results revealed that the Medit i700 wireless and Medit i700 emerged as the best preferred choices among dental professionals worldwide, with the Medit i600 also receiving significant recognition.

Dr. Donghwan Kim, one of key opinion leaders of Medit, commented on the performance of Medit scanners: "The Medit i700 wireless and Medit i700 have truly transformed our practice. These scanners provide exceptional speed, reliable support, ease of accessibility, competitive pricing, and overall excellent quality. Additionally, the Medit Link software platform offers a wide range of free apps that enhance productivity and streamline workflows."

The Medit i700 wireless and Medit i700 incorporate advanced scanning technology that enables precise and detailed digital impressions. These features contribute to accurate diagnoses and streamlined treatment planning. The wireless functionality of the i700 wireless and the seamless wired connectivity of the i700 provide flexibility and convenience for dental professionals.

Medit, as a global leader in dental technology, continues to prioritize innovation and customer satisfaction. By developing cutting-edge solutions, the company addresses the evolving needs of dental professionals worldwide.

"We aim to provide dental practitioners with reliable, accurate, and user-friendly scanners that enhance their workflows and improve patient outcomes," said GB Ko, the CEO at Medit. "We are thrilled that our scanners have been recognized in this study, validating our commitment to excellence in dental technology."

For more information about the Medit i700 wireless, Medit i700, Medit i600, and other advanced dental solutions offered by Medit, please visit www.medit.com.

The full Scientific Research Report can be accessed here: [https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0020653923000680?fbclid=PAAaYdwTWkajf4Yw_cHvdKuDt8Q37LxOF3Mz978BIyk9Ofavd5pTfgoGz_Ty8]

SOURCE Medit

Also from this source

Relatório Científico de Pesquisa Destaca Medit i700 sem fio, Medit i700 e Medit i600 como os Principais Escâneres Intraorais na Odontologia.

El informe de investigación científica destaca al Medit i700 wireless, al Medit i700 y al Medit i600 como los mejores escáneres intraorales en odontología

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.