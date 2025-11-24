Scott LaNeve Named President of Labstat International

Experienced life sciences executive to lead Labstat's global expansion strategy.

KITCHENER, ON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Labstat Inc., a Certified Group company and the world's largest independent nicotine testing laboratory, today announced the appointment of Scott LaNeve as its new President.

LaNeve brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across life sciences, laboratory diagnostics, and healthcare technology. His career includes senior roles at industry leaders such as Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, and Quest Diagnostics, as well as executive positions within national laboratory networks and technology organizations, where he led operational transformation and strengthened client engagement.

"Labstat has a long-standing reputation for excellence in science and service, and I'm honored to join this exceptional team," said LaNeve. "I look forward to advancing Labstat's role in global tobacco harm reduction by delivering trusted testing and actionable, data-driven insight to our clients."

Labstat operates laboratories in Canada, the U.S., and Europe, specializing in nicotine, tobacco, and cannabis testing. The company plays a vital role in generating the scientific data that supports reduced-risk nicotine products worldwide.

"Labstat is a mission-driven organization at the forefront of the reduced-harm movement," LaNeve added. "I'm excited to build on this legacy and further strengthen the trust our clients place in us."

Certified Group CEO David Morgan welcomed the appointment: "Scott is a proven leader with a deep understanding of laboratory services and customer needs. His strategic vision and operational expertise will drive continued improvements for our clients and reinforce Labstat's leadership around the world."

LaNeve, a U.S. Army veteran, is recognized for his disciplined, purpose-driven leadership style – well aligned with Labstat's commitment to scientific excellence, regulatory expertise and industry stewardship.

About Certified Group

Certified Group delivers innovative scientific solutions that help ensure consumer trust in the products they use and consume—So The World Can Trust In What It Consumes™. As a leading North American provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting, certification, and audit services, Certified Group includes Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), FSNS Certification & Audit, Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, and Labstat International Inc. The company serves a broad range of industries, including food & beverage, dietary supplements & natural health products, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco, nicotine, cannabis, and hemp.

For more information, visit labstat.com.

