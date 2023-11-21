ScreenPoint Medical Hits New Milestones

News provided by

ScreenPoint Medical

21 Nov, 2023, 02:00 ET

World's Leading Breast AI Software, Transpara Surpasses 5 Million Mammograms and 1 Million Tomosynthesis Studies Analyzed to Support Radiologists Reading Mammograms

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScreenPoint Medical, announced that its TransparaR breast AI has surpassed 5 million mammograms, including over 1 Million Tomosynthesis (3D) exams analyzed in support of radiologists reading mammography exams. Transpara provides radiologists with a 'second pair' of eyes helping detect cancers earlier and reduce recall rates. 

Continue Reading
Lauritzen et al Radiology August 2023 summary results
Lauritzen et al Radiology August 2023 summary results

Used by hundreds of sites globally, Transpara has set the standard for Breast AI, supporting all major mammography gantry manufacturers, and integrating into radiology reading workflow both in the single-reading and double-reading environments. ScreenPoint will showcase its industry leading Transpara results at the upcoming 109th Annual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting, November 26-30, 2023 (South Hall #3947).

The clinical and workflow benefits of Transpara on improving the mammography screening process have been the subject of several major research studies published in top-tier peer-reviewed publications throughout the year, including a recent Radiology publication (Lauritzen, et al) in August demonstrating that Transpara combined with two other measures delivered a superior short term risk measure relative to many current models (i.e., Gail, TC8). (see attached figure)

"As the most widely utilized Breast AI in clinical practice with 5 million mammograms and 1 million tomosynthesis exams analyzed, we are very proud that study after study continues to demonstrate the value that Transpara brings to breast health care provider and patients. Regardless of country, patient age, breast density, or patient ethnic background, Transpara delivers consistent results. Our in-development offerings will continue to expand the reach and impact of Transpara Portfolio in helping radiologists detect cancer earlier and safely reduce workload," said Mark Koeniguer, ScreenPoint Medical CEO.

Transpara is FDA cleared and has European regulatory approval (CE Mark) for use with 2D and 3D mammography from multiple manufacturers. Used by hundreds of leading centers in more than 30 countries, Transpara is designed to work concurrently with radiologists. Research shows that up to 45% of interval cancers can be found earlier using Transpara, while helping to reduce workload and optimize workflow.

About ScreenPoint Medical

ScreenPoint Medical translates cutting edge machine learning research into technology accessible by radiologists to improve screening workflow, decision confidence and breast cancer risk assessment. Transpara is trusted by radiologists globally because it has been developed by experts in machine learning and image analysis and updated with user feedback from world-renowned breast imagers. See all the proof at: https://screenpoint-medical.com/published-evidence/peer-reviewed-publications 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282337/Lauritzen_2023_Summary.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582198/ScreenPoint_Medical_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ScreenPoint Medical

Also from this source

ScreenPoint Medical Hits New Milestones

ScreenPoint Medical Hits New Milestones

ScreenPoint Medical, announced that its TransparaR breast AI has surpassed 5 million mammograms, including over 1 Million Tomosynthesis (3D) exams...
ScreenPoint Medical met en avant l'élan mondial pour Transpara Breast AI à l'EUSOBI

ScreenPoint Medical met en avant l'élan mondial pour Transpara Breast AI à l'EUSOBI

ScreenPoint Medical met en avant l'élan mondial pour Transpara, le premier logiciel mondial d'intelligence artificielle (IA) pour les soins mammaires ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.