Seattle Shines Bright as Americans Favor the Emerald City for This Year's Holiday Travel

Allianz Partners Reveals 2024's Top 10 Holiday Destinations: Seattle, NYC and Cancun Continue to Dominate the Charts as Costa Rica Debuts for Top International Destinations

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun, sand and cityscapes continue to charm Americans as they set their sights on beaches and urban getaways for their 2024 holiday vacations, specifically booking flights to Seattle, New York City and Cancun, as revealed by Allianz Partners USA's Top 10 Holiday Destinations 2024 survey.

Allianz Partners USA Top International Holiday Destinations 2024 Allianz Partners USA Top Domestic Holiday Destinations 2024

After reviewing more than 2 million itineraries* for roundtrip flights departing from U.S. airports beginning Tuesday, December 17, and returning by Monday, December 30, the travel insurance and assistance company found that 83% of the itineraries reviewed are for domestic travel and 17% are for international trips.

There's only one New York City (#1) and for the fourth year straight, Americans are choosing the Big Apple for their holiday travels as the East Coast city transforms into a winter wonderland, drawing millions of visitors with its dazzling lights, world-famous decorations, nutcracker ballets, ice skating rings and timeless sweet traditions. Meanwhile, on the West Coast, jumping up five points from last year, Seattle (#2) shines brightly as a holiday destination that rivals its East Coast counterpart. The Emerald City offers its own unique charm with stunning snow-capped mountains, European-style holiday markets and a vibrant art scene that comes to life during the festive season, providing a holiday spirit that is very much similar to that of the city that never sleeps.

For those flying south to warmer climates, Florida continues to be a popular choice as Orlando (#3) and Miami's (#10) sunny coastlines attract visitors looking for a winter retreat. Known for its dazzling Strip, hotels, restaurants and wide variety of attractions, Las Vegas claimed the fourth spot, further establishing itself as one of the most popular and iconic tourist destinations in the world. Meanwhile, Phoenix moved up three spots, likely due to its year-round warm temperature, festive lights, luminarias and the world-famous Grand Canyon.

With a variety of resorts, watersports and cultural experiences, it's no surprise that Mexico continues to top travelers' holiday wish list. From family-friendly activities to romantic getaways, Cancun continues to lead the way, taking first place on the international roster for the seventh year in a row. On the west side of the country, San Jose Del Cabo also will see an influx of visitors as it ranks second while Puerto Vallarta scoops up fourth. However, travelers aren't limiting themselves to Mexico, as Americans also are taking flights across the pond to London, England (#3).

Beach paradises Punta Cana (#5), Nassau (#6), Montego Bay (#7), Oranjestad, Aruba (#8) and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos (#10) also made the cut. Joining this year's beach line up, Liberia, Costa Rica, made its debut on the list, taking ninth place on the international roster. Similar to Montego Bay's surfing season, Liberia is known for its good surfing waves, especially for beginners during the holiday recess.

"The most wonderful time of the year is approaching, and Americans across the country are starting to plan and pack for their winter getaways," says Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA. "Celebrating the festive season with family and friends can quickly turn stressful due to unexpected travel mishaps like significant travel delays, trip cancellations or even serious medical issues while traveling. Purchasing a travel insurance protection plan to protect pre-paid non-refundable travel investments from financial losses due to covered events can help keep holiday memories sweet."

*Methodology: The data of U.S. travelers' 2024 holiday plans was gathered by analyzing the number of customers that went through the online booking process of airfare and package paths for partners offering Allianz Global Assistance travel protection plans, to generate itineraries for roundtrip flights departing from U.S. airports from 12/17/2024 –12/29/2024, returning 12/18/2024 - 12/30/2024. In total, over 2.8M itineraries were analyzed using this methodology.

