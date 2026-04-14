Segway Navimow robotic lawn mowers set new benchmark in lawn protection with Market-First TÜV Rheinland Lawn Care Certification

Segway Navimow X420 and i206 AWD models achieve the perfect balance between terrain capability and lawn protection: The TÜV Rheinland - certified Minimal Lawn Impact Performance.

BERLIN, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Navimow, the pioneer in lawn care technology, has successfully subjected its X420 and i206 AWD robotic lawn mower models to rigorous testing by TÜV Rheinland. Both devices are the first and only to receive the coveted Lawn Care certification. This certification officially confirms that Navimow robotic lawn mowers deliver "Minimal Lawn Impact Performance," setting a new industry benchmark for ultimate lawn protection.

Navimow: Market-first TÜV Rheinland Lawn Care Certification

The technological backbone of this achievement is the advanced Xero-turn™ AWD system. This engineering innovation enables the mower to seamlessly navigate complex garden environments, effortlessly conquering steep slopes, stone paths, exposed tree roots, and conquer uneven terrain while minimising damage to the grass or turf. By ensuring stable, slip-free traction, the Xero-turn™ technology allows the device to glide over the grass with minimal friction, effectively safeguarding the turf from damage.

The certification is based on a comprehensive test catalogue that incorporates international standards as well as TÜV Rheinland's own benchmarks and certify the performance characteristics for maintaining a healthy and well-maintained lawn. As part of the intensive Accelerated Ageing Model a full calendar year of high-frequency mowing was simulated under European conditions. The results demonstrate:

Minimal lawn impact : Both models achieved Level 2 of TÜV Rheinland's 5-level damage standard, meaning that after long-term operation, only minimal, localised traces remain, which do not affect the overall aesthetics and health of the lawn and are only visible upon close inspection.

: Both models achieved Level 2 of TÜV Rheinland's 5-level damage standard, meaning that after long-term operation, only minimal, localised traces remain, which do not affect the overall aesthetics and health of the lawn and are only visible upon close inspection. Ultimate terrain capability : Both X420 and i206 AWD successfully passed the steep slope tests while simultaneously recognizing and avoiding complex obstacles such as tables, chairs, and cables.

: Both X420 and i206 AWD successfully passed the steep slope tests while simultaneously recognizing and avoiding complex obstacles such as tables, chairs, and cables. Industry leadership The X420 is the world's first four-wheel drive robotic mower to receive TÜV Rheinland "Lawn Care" certification. The i206 AWD is the only 3-wheel AWD robotic lawnmower on the market with this official certification.



Backed by rigorous TÜV Rheinland testing, this certification underscores Navimow's ability to strike the perfect balance between superior off-road capability and meticulous lawn care, even in the most demanding environments. For the user, this translates to a genuinely hassle-free experience. A certified "Lawn Care" mower guarantees reliable performance across challenging terrains, eliminating the frustration of the device getting stuck and requiring manual rescue. Furthermore, it ensures the lawn is never compromised by excessive wheel friction, allowing homeowners to enjoy a pristine, perfectly manicured garden with zero manual intervention.

Disclaimer

Data is sourced from TÜV Rheinland certification reports (X420: Certificate Q 50714188 0001 / Report CN26DPDC 001; i2 AWD: Certificate Q 50714192 0001 / Report CN263HAU 001). The tests used an accelerated ageing model to simulate high-frequency residential usage scenarios for European users over a calendar year (calculated based on mowing twice a week for 10 months), with the environment including common obstacles such as tables, chairs, water pipes, electrical wires, and toys. The X420 operated normally at a slope of 57.7% (30°) and the i206 AWD at a slope of 47.6% (25°), achieving the "Minimum Lawn Impact Level." This level refers to TÜV Rheinland's Level 2 standard, meaning only extremely minor, localised traces (visible damage count ≤1), not affecting the overall aesthetics and health of the lawn, and only visible upon close inspection. Actual results may vary depending on lawn condition and environment.

About Segway Navimow

Segway Navimow is a subsidiary of Ninebot Limited (Stock Code: 689009). As a high-tech enterprise dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of intelligent service robots, the company is committed to integrating next-generation innovations into everyday life. The brand's product portfolio includes a full lineup of models, featuring the i Series, H Series, X Series, and the commercial-grade Terranox Series. This comprehensive range is designed to meet the needs of customers with different lawn sizes and usage scenarios.

Segway Navimow is a leading brand in the global robotic lawn mower market. To date, our products are available in more than 40 countries and regions worldwide, including Europe, North America, and Australia, serving more than 400,000 families.

SOURCE Segway Navimow