Segway Received HKQAA Award; Highlights Advances in Product Sustainability and Clean-Energy Leadership

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway, a global leader in mobility solutions, today announced that it receives the Green and Sustainable Innovation and Technology Contribution Award from the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA). The award is present on December 17th at the HKQAA Green and Livable City Innovation & Technology Forum, held at the Hong Kong Science Park.

Segway Received HKQAA Award

This recognition highlights Segway's ongoing sustainability achievements, particularly the eco-friendly design principles exemplified by the Apex D110 and Max S90L shared e-scooters. In recent years, the company has continually expanded its sustainable commitment across green product launch, responsible supply chains, and clean-energy production, addressing the growing expectations of global cities, operators, and end users for cleaner, more transparent mobility options.

Green by Design: A Long-Standing Commitment in Sustainable Products

Segway has been embedding sustainability into product design and production long before industry standards began to accelerate. Since 2023, S90L received the Industry First Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), 3 more Segway vehicles (D110 included) also generated the LCA recognition——an internationally recognized method for evaluating a product's total environmental impact from raw materials to end-of-life, concreting company's sustainable commitment with globally aligned standards and traceable environmental metrics.

Tangible sustainable progress is further reflected by Segway's proactive adoption of recycled materials. Since 2021, Segway pioneered the integration of recycled materials into shared e-scooters—a commitment demonstrated in specific models. The Apex D110, Max Plus X, and Max S90L shared e-scooters have completed this process and now contain recycled materials at rates of approx. 36.5%, 31.84%, and 30.16% respectively (excluding batteries) in 2025. With all these models deployed globally, Segway demonstrates that sustainable design is not only certification‑ready, but also market‑proven, delivering both environmental and operational excellence.

Green Production Powered by Sustainable Energy

On the rooftop of the factory production line, Segway's solar power system has been in operation, providing clean power for on-site consumption and supplying surplus energy to the grid. Following a year of steady growth in its renewable electricity share, more than 65% of the facility's electricity came from green sources between June and August 2025.

This initiative extends beyond powering Segway's own production, the surplus clean electricity directly benefits the local community. By feeding excess power into the regional grid, Segway makes a measurable contribution, which is quantified through Green Energy Certificates (GECs) — one for every 1,000 kWh supplied. A total of 143 GECs were generated from June to December.

"Integrating green power into our production processes and feeding surplus energy back to the national grid validates not only our environmental responsibility but reflects how shared micromobility fits into the bigger picture. Zack Yan, Vice General Manager of Segway's Commercial Mobility Division says.

"By feeding clean energy into the national system, we support the country's energy transition and demonstrate that micromobility is more than just transport – it's a real-world building block of low-carbon, smart cities aligned with national and international goals."

How Segway Builds a Sustainable Supply Chain Ecosystem

Sustainability in production is never the work of a single entity—it hinges on a fully integrated, eco-conscious supply chain. For Segway, embedding green principles starts at the very first step of production: aligning every supply chain partner with shared sustainability goals. One initiative in this collaboration is the company's annual Supply Chain Convention, where Segway and its partners co-drive sustainable innovation and elevate product efficiency across the board.

Beyond the annual convention, Segway has put in place a robust supply chain management and evaluation system to tighten requirements for supply chain partners. A key component of this system is a dedicated sustainability incentive mechanism integrated into the annual supplier audit process. This mechanism is designed to motivate partners to continuously deepen their efforts and innovations across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions.

With the HKQAA award as fresh validation, Segway is doubling down on its mission to lead the industry toward a cleaner, more accountable future. By pairing sustainable design with clean-energy production and a deeply engaged supplier ecosystem, the company is proving that low-carbon mobility is scalable, reliable, and ready for global deployment. Segway will continue pushing the boundaries of what sustainable micromobility can be.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848640/Segway_Received_HKQAA_Award.jpg