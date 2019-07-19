Senior Helpers® Breaks Ground On The First Town Square® In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services, held the official groundbreaking event in Baltimore for the company's inaugural Town Square® this week. The new 11,000-square-foot center at 9708 Belair Road in Perry Hall will be the first of many Town Square locations planned nationwide and is scheduled to open in fall 2019. Town Square will offer local-area seniors a one-of-a-kind, interactive environment set in the 1950s. It features reminiscent experiences designed to captivate and excite members and elicit positive memories from an individual's past. Executives from Town Square, including Peter Ross, CEO, Bob Pearce, director of operations, and Greg White, vice president of franchise development, were joined at the groundbreaking ceremony by local dignitaries including Brad Kroner, outreach coordinator at Baltimore County's Office of Community Engagement.

"Today marks a special day as we take the first step to build and launch the first Town Square in our home state of Maryland," said Ross. "As our nation's senior population continues to grow, we plan to take this model across the U.S. We believe that Town Square will disrupt the senior care industry, filling a clear, unmet need and providing seniors with a fun and positive experience that is not available today."

Pearce added, "These new state-of-the-art centers have been carefully designed to offer a diverse number of enjoyable activities that will both engage our members and serve to deliver safe, affordable and accessible care."

Town Square leverages learnings developed as part of a strategic alliance with the George G. Glenner Alzheimer's Family Centers Inc.® Glenner Town Square®, based in Chula Vista, CA.

Each new Town Square will feature an interactive midcentury "town" that includes 13 distinctive storefronts and experiences that evoke the age when most members were young adults. These experiences include a 1950s-era diner, a beautiful vintage car, movie theater, library, game room and garden shop all arranged around a green central park. Each Town Square is designed to accommodate approximately 100 guests per day. The new Maryland Town Square will be open to seniors in the Baltimore metro area and surrounding communities.

"The Town Square development will repurpose this building and provide a critical service in this part of Baltimore County," said David Marks, councilman, Baltimore County. "We welcome Town Square to Perry Hall."

"We couldn't be more pleased to bring this all-new concept that includes reminiscent experiences to Baltimore," noted White. "We started by looking at the Glenner Center's personalized and innovative approach to those with Alzheimer's and dementia care, but we wanted to build on that foundation to make Town Square appealing to a broader group of seniors. We believe that this refined design will be attractive to a larger group of seniors including those who are looking for opportunities to socialize. It fulfills Town Square's mission of delivering personalized, meaningful care for all seniors."

Senior Helpers, whose employees will staff Town Square, finds the new center completely aligned with its mission "to provide compassionate care and improve the quality of life for our clients, their families and our employees." All Senior Helpers caregivers are trained to the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and dementia care program and specialized Parkinson's training. As the gold standard for excellence in personalized in-home senior care, Senior Gems® was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC.

For more information about the grand opening of Maryland's first Town Square, please visit https://shtownsquare.com, or contact Bob Pearce at rpearce@shtownsquarecorp.com or (443) 948-6175.

About Town Square®

Town Square® is an innovative adult day enrichment center which has been designed to be attractive to all seniors, and also accommodate those living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Operating with a mission to improve the quality of life of our members and their families, Town Square delivers safe and affordable care in a one-of-a-kind, interactive environment. Seniors receive quality and compassionate care through Town Square's immersive experiences which have been thoughtfully designed to include activities and experiences based on members interests, hobbies, and abilities. For more information, visit https://shtownsquare.com.

About Town Square Franchising

Town Square Franchising is accepting applications from qualified candidates who are looking for a unique, industry leading investment opportunity that will allow them to make a positive difference. Those who are interested should contact the franchise experts at Town Square. For more information, visit https://shtownsquarefranchise.com/

