ServerFarm Expands European Presence with Amsterdam Data Center Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServerFarm, the innovative data center developer and operator, has extended its portfolio with a strategic data center acquisition in Amsterdam. The SF AMS1 data center is home to a number of global enterprises. The facility is highly connected with over 100,000 square feet of available shell space ideal for cloud, low latency and edge environments.

ServerFarm's second major European location (including SF LON1 in Feltham, London) further expands the company's portfolio of owned and managed assets in over 75 locations across more than 30 countries.

The Dutch Data Center Association's State of the Dutch Data Centers 2019 report explains that Amsterdam is Europe's largest hyperscale and colocation market – and grew by 20% in MW in 2018. The Netherlands contains 189 large multi-tenant data centers, the report adds, with about 72% of all Dutch data centers found in the Amsterdam region.

"We're thrilled to offer our clients fast, convenient entry into one of the world's most critical data center hubs, which has become a tricky area to tap into due to current market limitations," said Avner Papouchado , CEO of ServerFarm. In July, Amsterdam and Haarlemmermeer called a moratorium on new data center builds, according to Bloomberg . "We're quickly expanding our portfolio to meet demand following our recent $200 million recapitalization , and Amsterdam was the perfect location to do so," continued Papouchado. "We're excited to deliver our unique business model to a new region, allowing more service providers and enterprises to move away from burdensome physical infrastructure management while optimizing their IT operations."

ServerFarm's Amsterdam data center sits at a prime location inside the A10 and less than 4 km from the city center, with access to a dozen carriers and multiple diverse fiber entry points. The company's InCommand® Services offer a range of fully managed Facility and IT infrastructure management solutions, as well as real-time access to data center analytics. With over 20MW of IT capacity and highly efficient mechanical and electrical systems, the data center is ISO 27001, PCI DSS and SOC 2 (Type 1 & 2) compliant.

ServerFarm is a unique IT and data center developer and operator with a pioneering approach to accelerating digital transformation for service providers and enterprises. With InCommand Services, our integrated platform of real estate, data center and IT management solutions, we maximize our customers' infrastructure efficiencies, providing them with end-to-end visibility and control over their IT and data center environments. As a result, our customers and their teams gain agility, reliability and efficiencies, allowing them to focus on innovation. For more information, visit www.serverfarmllc.com .

