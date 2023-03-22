SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Credit Suisse Group AG of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2023 - (NYSE: CS)

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shareholders who purchased shares of CS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/credit-suisse-group-ag-loss-submission-form-3/?id=37492&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: March 10, 2022 to March 15, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) contrary to representations made in December 2022 by Credit Suisse's Chairman, Axel P. Lehmann, the sharp increase in customer outflows Credit Suisse began experiencing in October 2022 remained ongoing; (ii) accordingly, Credit Suisse had downplayed the impact of the Company's recent series of quarterly losses and risk and compliance failures on liquidity and its ability to retain client funds; (iii) as a result, Credit Suisse had overstated the Company's financial position and/or prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: May 8, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/credit-suisse-group-ag-loss-submission-form-3/?id=37492&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 8, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm