Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas Represents Mexican Investor Seeking $500k in Damages Related to J.P. Morgan Securities' Recommendation of Old Mutual Bermuda

HOUSTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An investor from Mexico has filed a FINRA arbitration case against J.P. Morgan Securities over the six-figure losses she suffered in Old Mutual (Bermuda). The off-shore entity is owned by Greg Lindberg's Global Bankers, which also owns Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda).

The latter is already the subject of many FINRA arbitration claims against the broker-dealers and their registered representatives that unsuitably recommended products from that off-shore entity to its customers.

In this Old Mutual Bermuda fraud claim, the claimant is seeking up to $500K in damages. Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas (SSEK Law Firm at investorlawyers.com) is helping this investor in holding J.P. Morgan Securities accountable and fighting to recover her losses. SSEK Law Firm is also representing other investors in their claims against both Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) and Old Mutual (Bermuda) in the United States and abroad.

This claimant, who resides in Mexico, had an account with Chase Bank in Texas. The investor's broker, who spoke Spanish, touted a supposedly better way for the customer to invest her money rather than in savings and checking accounts. Trusting this financial advisor, the claimant moved most of her assets to Chase Investments, where she was promised that her money would be managed in a way that would keep her assets safe. Instead, her investment broker recommended an Old Mutual (Bermuda) fixed annuity, an unsuitable investment.

Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) has filed for bankruptcy and is now in liquidation. Now, the best chance for investors who purchased products from either of these companies to recover their losses is to work with experienced FINRA attorneys.

Old Mutual (Bermuda), like Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda), has paid high commissions and other fees and remunerations to the brokerage firms that sold their products. This appears to have been a motivation for many brokers and their broker-dealers to market and sell these off-shore investments to their customers.

SSEK Law Firm is currently investigating Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) fraud cases against Truist Investment Services, J.P. Morgan Securities, Hancock Whitney Investment Services and others.

