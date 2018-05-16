Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces

CLEVELAND, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Sherwin-Williams is embracing the transformative power of paint and color by refreshing more than 200 community spaces across North America this month alone. It's all part of Sherwin-Williams seventh annual National Painting Week, May 25-June 4. The company is donating paint and supplies, and thousands of local employees are volunteering their time and expertise to transform community centers, schools, historic landmarks and more.
To celebrate National Painting Week, Sherwin-Williams employees have demonstrated their commitment to communities by donating nearly 90,000 hours of their time to refresh more than 1,000 community spaces since 2012. This year, Sherwin-Williams is partnering with the local affiliates of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Canada, Ronald McDonald House Charities and Rebuilding Together, in addition to other deserving community organizations. Professional painting contractors and builders from across North America will also participate with teams from their local Sherwin-Williams stores.
"A fresh coat of paint and a new color palette can completely transform a space," said Ellen Moreau, senior vice president of marketing communications at Sherwin-Williams. "We're proud of our thousands of store employees and National Painting Week partners who are committed to giving back, so that we can continue to support the communities where we live and do business."
To help showcase the transformative nature of paint, and to help all DIYers embrace their personal color style, Sherwin-Williams is teaming up with TV personality and home remodeling enthusiast, Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher. In addition to participating in a National Painting Week community painting project in her hometown, Fletcher has created four trend-forward color palettes to help DIYers more confidently select colors.
"Painting is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to transform any space," Fletcher said. "I'm excited to partner with Sherwin-Williams to help bring more color to deserving nonprofit organizations."
For DIYers looking to transform their home, Fletcher created the following four personalized Sherwin-Williams palettes:
- Classic Act: Inspired by vintage elegance and made up of floral and feminine neutrals. Colors include: Mountain Air SW 6224, Blushing SW 6617, Merlot SW 2704, Calico SW 0017 and Queen Anne Lilac SW 0021.
- Mod Minimalist: Influenced by simple and modern design style with colors that are bold and striking. Colors include: Sierra Redwood SW 7598, Tricorn Black SW 6258, Cityscape SW 7067, Verdant SW 6713 and Goldenrod SW 6677.
- Bohemian Adventurer: Inspired by adventure and wanderlust, this is a colorful palette born from travel and nature. Colors include: Oceanside SW 6496, Touch of Sand SW 9085, Garden Grove SW 6445, Juneberry SW 6573 and Dragon Fruit SW 6855.
- Southern Charm: Fletcher channeled her Texas roots to create this palette to feature a mixture of southern-inspired rich and soft tones. Colors include: Hunt Club SW 6468, Bonsai Tint SW 6436, Loveable SW 6590, Ivory Lace SW 7013 and In The Navy SW 9178.
"I love creating color palettes and helping homeowners make confident color selections," said Fletcher. "Whatever the project, I've always found it helpful to start with a favorite color, and then accent with neutrals."
Three Hispanic DIY bloggers are also joining this year's National Painting Week activities: Casa Linda, The Latina Next Door and Pearmama are transforming places in their communities with a fresh coat of paint. More information on these projects, as well as the hundreds of others taking place during National Painting Week, is available at swpaintingweek.com.
For additional color selection options and expert advice on choosing the right paint for the right job, consumers are encouraged to visit one of Sherwin-Williams 4,200 neighborhood stores. The National Painting Week sale runs from May 25-June 4 and includes 30 percent off Sherwin-Williams brand paints and stains and an additional 20 percent off custom-order wallpaper in U.S. stores.
About Sherwin-Williams National Painting Week
Sherwin-Williams National Painting Week is an annual celebration dedicated to the transformative power of paint and color in our homes and in our communities. Every year thousands of Sherwin-Williams associates volunteer to refresh hundreds of local spaces, including community centers, historic landmarks and more. We aim to inspire DIYers and pros to embrace paint as a powerful solution for transformation.
Ask Sherwin-Williams™
For more than 150 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,200 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com/hogar. Join Sherwin-Williams Latino on Facebook and Twitter.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692695/Sherwin_Williams_National_Painting_Week.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/370640/Sherwin_Williams_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Sherwin-Williams
Share this article