Shutterstock Integrates Creative AI into Library of 700M Images to Offer First-Ever Marketplace of Fully Customizable Stock

News provided by

Shutterstock, Inc.

26 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering high-quality creative content for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, today announced new creative AI-powered editing features and the potential for infinite options to refine and perfect images available in the company's high-quality library of more than 700 million stock images.

Continue Reading
Shutterstock's creative AI-powered editing features provide infinite options to refine and perfect images available in the company’s high-quality library of more than 700 million stock images.
Shutterstock's creative AI-powered editing features provide infinite options to refine and perfect images available in the company’s high-quality library of more than 700 million stock images.

"This is an unprecedented offering in the stock photography industry," said Paul Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer for Shutterstock. "Now, creatives have everything they need to craft the perfect content for any project with AI-powered design capabilities that you can use to edit stock images within Shutterstock's library, presenting infinite possibilities to make stock your own."

Now in beta, Shutterstock's creative AI editing features leverage the company's priority access to the latest OpenAI technology supporting the integration of synthetic editing capabilities. This allows Shutterstock customers to not just generate new content using AI, but also to simply edit and transform any image in the entire Shutterstock library to accelerate ideation and production.

"Shutterstock was founded with the goal of bridging the gap between photographers and the creative professionals who want to license their content," continued Hennessy. "This new offering will bring our customers one step closer to their desired creative, as if they were directing the photoshoot themselves."

With six signature capabilities, additional secondary features like a virtual AI design assistant and the most advanced filters available in the industry, as well as additional features expected to launch at a later date, Shutterstock's creative AI editing suite will empower brands, digital media, and marketing companies to unlock transformative possibilities in content creation and ideation. Shutterstock will give a live demo of these features on November 9 during the Shutterstock Showcase: Creative AI virtual series.

Signature capabilities include:

  • Magic Brush: Magically modify an image by brushing over the areas you'd like to change and simply describing what you want to add, replace or erase
  • Variations: Generate alternate options of any stock or AI-generated image
  • Expand Image: Broaden the view of any image, as easily as if zooming out through a camera lens, to see more of the scene behind the central image
  • Smart Resize: Automatically change the shape of your image to match the dimensions you need
  • Background Remover: Remove or replace the background with any scene when the subject of an image is perfect, but the background is not
  • AI Image Generator: Launched in beta earlier this year and soon to be updated with the latest version of Dall-E, this tool allows anyone to create high-quality, ethically-sourced visuals in seconds (ready for licensing and indemnifiable for commercial use) by simply describing what they are looking for

Artists will be compensated if their images are licensed after editing. However, in alignment with Shutterstock's Contributor Account and Content Submission Guidelines, AI-generated or edited content will not be accepted as a submission for licensing on the platform to further ensure the protection of contributor IP and proper compensation of artists.

The launch of Shutterstock's creative AI editing suite follows several strategic steps the company has taken as one of the leading innovators bringing ethical and responsible AI advancements to the creative industry. Shutterstock also recently joined the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), through which the company will support the CAI's goal of addressing the prevalence of misleading information online through the implementation of technical standards for certifying the source and history of media content by integrating Content Credentials. Shutterstock intends to integrate the CAI's underlying Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) standard into its AI capabilities and various creativity tools, including its DALL·E-powered AI Image Generator and suite of AI-powered applications to further protect its users with verifiable and tamper-evident information across all forms of content. With Content Credentials, this will include ensuring each asset is certified with secure metadata about its creation, authorship and edit history.

About Shutterstock, Inc.
Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, empowering the world to create with confidence. Fueled by millions of creators around the world, a growing data engine and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production service—all using the latest in innovative technology—Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.

Learn more at www.shutterstock.com and follow us on LinkedInInstagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.

Also from this source

Shutterstock integra IA criativa à sua biblioteca de 700 milhões de imagens para disponibilizar o primeiro mercado de imagens de arquivo totalmente personalizáveis

Shutterstock integra IA criativa à sua biblioteca de 700 milhões de imagens para disponibilizar o primeiro mercado de imagens de arquivo totalmente personalizáveis

A Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), uma plataforma criativa líder global que oferece conteúdos criativos de alta qualidade para marcas...
Shutterstock To Report Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on October 31, 2023

Shutterstock To Report Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on October 31, 2023

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering high-quality content and full-service creative workflow solutions for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.