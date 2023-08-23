Silicon Valley's Alex Cramer Joins Generative AI Leader Cresta to Lead Sales

Cramer was most recently an executive at Gong and Dynamic Signal

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , a leading provider of Generative AI for intelligent contact centers, today announced that Silicon Valley executive Alex Cramer has rejoined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales. With over 15 years of experience leading sales through various growth stages, Cramer will collaborate with Cresta executive leadership to steer Cresta's business expansion and navigate the next phase of its evolution in the contact center space.

Following the appointment of former Google AI executive Ping Wu as CEO in May, the addition of Cramer is another move by the company to invest in quality leadership to further bolster Cresta's position as a generative AI leader.

"Alex's invaluable expertise, stemming from his sales leadership roles at Gong and Dynamic Signal, as well as his past experience with Cresta, aligns perfectly with Cresta's vision of harnessing AI to revolutionize contact centers," shared Ping Wu, Co-founder and CEO of Cresta. "I am excited to welcome him back in this expanded capacity, as we collectively shape the next exciting chapter of Cresta's journey." Cramer brings a wealth of experience in propelling businesses forward through sales execution, strategy, and operational excellence.

The hiring builds on a banner month for Cresta. In August, the company was identified as a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave™: Conversational Intelligence for Customer Support and named a winner in 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards by the Business Intelligence Group.

"Cresta's groundbreaking AI-driven innovation has already begun to redefine the contact center landscape by enhancing business agent performance and introducing automation," expressed Cramer. "I am enthusiastic about contributing to Cresta's ongoing growth and execution during this pivotal juncture in the company's evolution, as well as in the broader context of the industry."

About Cresta

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Blue Nile, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world.

