Singapore Airlines partners with Tata Communications to enhance customer experience for their discerning customers

News provided by

Tata Communications

07 Nov, 2023, 05:46 ET

Signs a multi-year agreement for intelligent and intuitive digital solutions

SINGAPORE and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA), the national carrier of Singapore, announced a multi-year agreement to transform the airlines communications and collaboration tools to enhance employee productivity and boost user experience.


SIA and Tata Communications have a successful, long-standing association that has been strengthened over several years. This new transformative initiative delivered on Tata Communications GlobalRapide platform enables SIA users to be connected and collaborative anytime and anywhere globally.

"We take great pride in our long-standing relationship with Singapore Airlines. As a global CommTech player, we are privileged to be chosen as their partner in progress as they emerge stronger than ever and strive to create new benchmarks in customer experiences," said Amitabh Sarkar, Vice President & Head of Asia Pacific and Japan – Enterprise, Tata Communications.

Tata Communications has been working with SIA for the last five years and in addition to the above solutions, Tata Communications IZOTM SDWAN also enables SIA with intelligent customer call routing to their global customer service centres, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

Additionally, SIA pilot and cabin crew collaboration platforms are also powered by Tata Communications MOVE enabling global and always connected experience to the crew. MOVE global intelligent cellular connectivity facilitates a swift and secure exchange of critical flight and passenger data on pilots and crew tablets, leading to expedited flight turn-round and enhanced on-time performance while achieving significant cost savings compared to traditional data roaming solution.                                                                                

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM; BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com        

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports. 

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

© 2023 Tata Communications Ltd. All rights reserved.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited in India and certain countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268954/Tata_Communications_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Singapore Airlines partners with Tata Communications to enhance customer experience for their discerning customers

Singapore Airlines partners with Tata Communications to enhance customer experience for their discerning customers

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA), the national carrier of Singapore, announced a...

Umsatzerlös des Datengeschäfts setzt zweistelliges Wachstum fort

Tata Communications, ein globaler Anbieter von digitalen Ökosystemen, gibt heute seine Finanzergebnisse für das Quartal bis 30. September 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.