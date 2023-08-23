Sinopec Announces Major Gas Field Discovery in Sichuan Basin, China

News provided by

SINOPEC

23 Aug, 2023, 04:22 ET

A key breakthrough of Project Deep Earth-Sichuan and Chongqing natural gas base, phase-I of the Bazhong gas field adds 30.55 billion cubic meters of proven geological reserves

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has received official certification for the 30.55-billion-cubic-meter proven geological reserve of natural gas discovered in phase-I of its Bazhong gas field, a significant breakthrough of Sinopec's Project Deep Earth-Sichuan and Chongqing natural gas base that further reveals favorable potential of the tight sandstone in northeast Sichuan, China.

Continue Reading
Sinopec Announces a Key Breakthrough of Project Deep Earth-Sichuan and Chongqing Natural Gas Base, Phase-I of the Bazhong Gas Field in China Adds 30.55 Billion Cubic Meters of Proven Geological Reserves.
Sinopec Announces a Key Breakthrough of Project Deep Earth-Sichuan and Chongqing Natural Gas Base, Phase-I of the Bazhong Gas Field in China Adds 30.55 Billion Cubic Meters of Proven Geological Reserves.

The Bazhong gas field is the third Xujiahe Formation tight sandstone gas field discovered by Sinopec in the region. As of now, Sinopec has submitted a total of 154,747 million cubic meters of proven geological reserves of tight sandstone gas in the region.

The sandstone gas reserve with a burial depth of over 4,500 meters is defined as an ultra-deep, tight sandstone gas reservoir, and the burial depth of the Bazhong gas field ranges from 4,550 to 5,225 meters, which is a challenge for exploration and development. Sinopec has innovated three types of high-quality reservoir and permeability development models to clarify natural gas enrichment and high-yield production models, established reservoir prediction technique sequences, and implemented enriched high-yield zones. 

Next, Sinopec will continue to tackle the geological evaluation and engineering process of the tight sandstone shale gas reserves in the Sichuan Basin to expand the scale of reserves in the Bazhong region. 

SOURCE SINOPEC

Also from this source

Sinopec ouvre la voie à une croissance de haute qualité dans l'industrie pétrochimique grâce à des approches innovantes en matière de stimulation, d'efficacité énergétique et d'optimisation de la consommation

Sinopec ebnet den Weg für hochwertiges Wachstum in der petrochemischen Industrie durch Verwendung innovativer Ansätze, Energieeffizienz- und Verbrauchsoptimierung

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.