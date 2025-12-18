SIRHA BAKE & SNACK International Hub Arrives in Paris January 18-21

PARIS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirha Bake & Snack confirms its status as the leading international hub for bakery, pastry and snacking. This 26th edition, from Sunday 18th to Wednesday 21st January, positions itself as the strategic platform where commercial opportunities converge for all actors in a sector undergoing profound transformation and successfully exporting worldwide.

A VENUE WHERE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS ARE FORGED

With 17% international visitors representing 105 countries, the trade exhibition is the natural playground for artisans considering expansion, franchisors structuring their development, and manufacturers seeking new growth levers. The 450 exhibitors and brands — including 15% international — come to test their concepts, identify future partners and scan the trends that will shape their respective markets.

The trade exhibition structures its offer around three sectors:

+ Bakery: millers, yeast specialists, raw material suppliers, manufacturers and distributors, equipment…

+ Snacking: a booming segment (with over 2,000 sqm, representing 23% of the exhibition space) that meets new consumer expectations for high-quality, indulgent, and on-the-go experiences, while reflecting the rise of hybrid food concepts.

+ Sweet: manufacturers and installers of equipment, small appliances, raw materials and ingredients - including chocolates…

FRENCH BAKERY: A MODEL CONQUERING GLOBAL MARKETS

The success of the French Bakery internationally is now proven. Established French concepts are launching on every continent, attracting customers seeking authenticity, quality and that French culinary signature that has become a genuine commercial asset.

Sirha Bake & Snack enables French innovators to understand how to adapt their offers to the expectations of distant markets, while giving international buyers access to the best solutions on the market to build their deployment strategies.

A PLATFORM FOR TRANSFORMATION, INNOVATION AND TALENT

Beyond commercial meetings, the trade exhibition creates a space conducive to the exchange of expertise and to the transformation of the ecosystem.

The Forum and the Snacking Stage host debates and demonstrations, featuring renowned chefs and industry experts, and decode the whole market, while the Bake Contests Stage and the Sweet Stage spotlight tomorrow's talents through four international competitions: the French Schools Cup (18th and 19th January), the Bakery World Cup (20th and 21st January), the European Selection of the Pastry World Cup (18th and 19th January) and the International French Pastry Trophy (20th and 21st January).

For the entire sector, Sirha Bake & Snack acts as a catalyst, transforming ideas into projects, meetings into partnerships, and trends into opportunities.

