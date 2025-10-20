Siteimprove Named a Leader in Digital Accessibility Platforms

Evaluated across Strategy and Current Offering, Siteimprove.ai platform is a top platform with the highest possible scores in Vision, Innovation and Partner Ecosystem criteria among ten others

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Siteimprove®, the leader in agentic content intelligence, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Accessibility Platforms, Q4 2025 . Siteimprove.ai, the unified platform for accessibility, analytics, SEO/AEO and content strategy, achieved the highest scores possible in the following criteria within the two categories Current Offering and Strategy.

Siteimprove Logo Wordmark Graph showing Siteimprove.ai Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Digital Accessibility Platform, Q4 2025

Vision

Innovation

Roadmap

Partner Ecosystem

Platform Accessibility

Content author tools

Policy Configuration

Manual Testing Services

Preproduction Testing with End Users

Reporting

Program Impact Metrics

APIs/Integrations

Multiple Languages and Geographies

Siteimprove is the vendor evaluated in the Wave that received above average customer feedback, and the report states "Siteimprove is unique from other Leaders in this market because it provides accessibility as part of a broader unified platform that includes SEO, analytics, and content strategy".

"We believe being named a Leader by Forrester is a powerful reflection of our strong vision and strategy from our recent Siteimprove.ai launch , our agentic content intelligence platform. This differentiates us by being the only vendor to unify content compliance and content performance on a single platform." said Siteimprove CEO Nayaki Nayyar. "We are driven by our mission to transform access to the digital world with our customers."

Forrester's take is, "Organizations of all sizes, but especially those with global teams managing a large volume of websites, will benefit from the broader content focus that Siteimprove offers".

Access to a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Digital Accessibility Platforms, Q4 2025, is available here .

About Siteimprove

Founded in 2003, Siteimprove transforms access to the digital world with the Siteimprove.ai agentic content intelligence platform, unifying accessibility, analytics, SEO/AEO, and content strategy. Global 2000 clients across industries, including manufacturing, government, higher education, financial services, and healthcare, rely on Siteimprove.ai to deliver content that performs and remains compliant. Siteimprove is majority-owned by Nordic Capital and operates from Copenhagen, Bellevue, Minneapolis, and London. Learn more at www.siteimprove.com

Contact: [email protected]

