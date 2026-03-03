Siteimprove Strengthens Executive Team with CMO Jen Jones to Scale Growth Strategy and Agentic Category Leadership

Jones emphasizes AI-first strategy focused on fueling customers' brand discoverability and

digital accessibility amidst a critical growth phase for the company.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siteimprove , a leader in agentic content intelligence, today announced the addition of Chief Marketing Officer Jen Jones to its c-suite. In this role, Jones will align brand, demand generation, product marketing, and customer engagement to accelerate revenue expansion and strengthen Siteimprove's market leadership in AI-powered, agentic content intelligence platform rooted in accessibility. She joins at a pivotal moment as Siteimprove advances unified agentic platform strategy, transforming how enterprises optimize digital content experiences through accessibility, SEO/answer engine optimization (AEO), analytics and content performance at scale.

With nearly 25 years of technology marketing experience, Jones brings a wealth of knowledge to Siteimprove's leadership team across revenue growth, product marketing and growth marketing. Before joining the Siteimprove team, she served as chief marketing officer at commercetools, where she led global marketing through a period of rapid growth, aligning product positioning and demand generation to drive enterprise adoption and capture a leadership position in the emerging agentic commerce space. Jones has also held senior leadership roles at Dataminr, Cision and Oracle.

"Siteimprove sits at the intersection of digital accessibility, brand discoverability, and content performance – three forces that increasingly define how modern brands earn trust and drive growth," said Siteimprove CMO Jen Jones. "Accessibility is no longer a compliance checkbox, it is a core driver of customer experience and content effectiveness. My focus will be on accelerating global growth by helping organizations make accessibility compliant and content performance central to their digital strategy and strengthening Siteimprove's leadership in this category."

Under Jones' leadership, Siteimprove is poised to further elevate its position as an AI-first content intelligence platform and drive its accessibility-centric mission. She will work cross-functionally with leadership, sales, product and customer success teams to build upon the company's core mission and advance Siteimprove's role as a category authority in key areas.

"Jen brings a proven track record of translating cutting-edge technology innovation into scalable revenue growth," said Siteimprove CEO Nayaki Nayyar. "Her role will be instrumental in this next phase of growth as we advance our AI-first, agentic content intelligence platform strategy and align product innovation with global go-to-market execution. Jen will further our connections with customers who rely on us to make the digital world more accessible and to keep brands more discoverable in the age of answer engines."

About Siteimprove

Founded in 2003, Siteimprove transforms access to the digital world by providing an agentic content intelligence platform that unifies accessibility, analytics, SEO/AEO, and content strategy. Today, global 2000 clients across manufacturing, government, higher education, financial services, and healthcare rely on Siteimprove.ai, an agentic content intelligence platform to deliver both content that performs and that is compliant. Based in Copenhagen, Bellevue, Minneapolis and London, Siteimprove is a single, actionable source of truth for digital content and development teams across many of the largest global enterprises, government entities and learning institutions. Siteimprove is majority-owned by Nordic Capital.

