Siteimprove's Tobias Nyhuus Jensen Appointed National Expert for Denmark in European Commission's AccessibleEU Initiative

This underscores Siteimprove's long-term commitment and leadership in advancing digital accessibility standards globally

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Siteimprove® , the leader in agentic content intelligence, today announced that Tobias Nyhuus Jensen , Siteimprove Senior Technical Program Manager, has been appointed National Expert for Denmark in the European Commission AccessibleEU initiative.

Accessible EU brings together experts across Europe to strengthen accessibility awareness, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration. Jensen's appointment reflects Siteimprove's long-term commitment to advancing global accessibility standards and promoting digital experiences through innovation and education.

In this role, Jensen and Siteimprove will host accessibility workshops, briefings and events in support of AccessibleEU European Commission accessibility initiatives. These activities facilitate expert networking and hands-on learning for accessibility leaders, experts and practitioners. The first event, Accessibility in the Age of AI , will take place on Wednesday, October 29. Participants will hear from leading experts and innovators to discuss how AI can support empowerment and inclusion for people with disabilities.

"Tobias' appointment underscores Siteimprove's role as a recognized global accessibility leader , and an innovator in responsible AI," said Nayaki Nayyar , CEO of Siteimprove. "Our work with AccessibleEU demonstrates how technology and policy can come together to create a digital future that is accessible to all."

Jensen's appointment follows recent Siteimprove achievements at the intersection of accessibility, EAA (European Accessibility Act) and AI:

About the European Accessibility Act (EAA)

The European Accessibility Act, effective in June 2025, set new accessibility standards across the EU. Siteimprove leads EAA readiness with its AI-powered Accessibility platform, expert services, and EAA dashboards, helping enterprises achieve compliance. Siteimprove views EAA compliance as a strategic opportunity for global brands to make their digital experiences accessible to 135 million Europeans with disabilities - and more usable for everyone.

About Siteimprove

Founded in 2003, Siteimprove transforms access to the digital world with the Siteimprove.ai agentic content intelligence platform, unifying accessibility, analytics, SEO/AEO, and content strategy. Global 2000 clients across industries, including manufacturing, government, higher education, financial services, and healthcare, rely on Siteimprove.ai to deliver content that performs and remains compliant. Siteimprove is majority-owned by Nordic Capital and operates from Copenhagen, Bellevue, Minneapolis, and London. Learn more at www.siteimprove.com .

