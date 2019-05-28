Sky Zone Presents Awards to Top Franchisees at 2019 National Convention

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the original home of wall-to-wall aerial action, celebrated milestones, commemorated achievements and welcomed franchise partners at the 2019 National Franchise Convention. This year's conference, themed CTX 19, was held in New Orleans from May 13 to 15. It was the first annual convention held in partnership with all three CircusTrix brands: Defy, Rockin' Jump and Sky Zone. The conference included interactive workshops and engaging presentations to enhance the overall knowledge of the Sky Zone and entire CircusTrix teams.

Sky Zone was proud to honor a number of Franchise Partners and team members for their unparalleled commitment to the brand's core values and success across the globe.

Christian Bonifasi of Sky Zone Majadas, Guatemala was presented with the "Do Good" award for his dedication to giving back to the communities his park serves. After a massive volcano eruption impacted millions in the local area, Christian and his team worked closely with local and national relief efforts, turning Sky Zone into a donation center. In addition, the location hosts monthly complimentary jump events for the children residing in a nearby orphanages.

"Franchise Partner of the Year" was awarded to Michael Zeis, who owns and operates Sky Zone's Buffalo, NY location. He is an exemplary leader who truly embodies Sky Zone's core values: make it fun, keep it safe, be healthy and deliver WOW.

Neal Prewitt was the recipient of the "Global WOW" award for going above and beyond to assure guest satisfaction at the parks he manages in the Indianapolis area - Fishers Indy South and Plainfield, IN - and for his leadership within the Sky Zone network, including his commitment to developing and sharing best practices.

Husband and wife duo, Eric & Alina Carr were awarded the "Park of the Year" award for their outstanding park operations, dedicated team members, stellar same-park-sales growth and meticulous attention to safety at their location in Newark, DE.

Co-chair of the Franchise Advisory Committee, Carrie Fisher, owner of Sky Zone locations in Fort Wayne, Ind., Mishawaka, Ind. and Toledo, Ohio, was recognized as the recipient of the "Awesome Innovation & Collaboration Award" for her collaboration with other Sky Zone parks, as well as the Sky Zone Home Zone, in order to pioneer new innovative programs and processes to help elevate both the franchise network and the Sky Zone brand overall.

This year's "WoW Guest Experience" award went to Joel Karg and David Beckett of Canonsburg, PA for pristine park upkeep, stellar team members, 100% guest feedback resolution rate and superb guest satisfaction scores.

Cesar Medina and Ana Maria Mendes of Sky Zone Colombia received the "Trail Blazer Award", recognizing the incredible effort, time and resources to bring Sky Zone into a new market.

The "General Manager of the Year" award went to Nick Giannandrea, who always demonstrates leadership, a positive can-do attitude and unparalleled customer service at the Sky Zone in Canonsburg, PA.

Matt Frick and Chance Holmes received the "New Park of the Year" for the outstanding performance and success of their park in Scottsdale, Ariz. that opened in 2018.

Jim Bellino, whose dedication to the Sky Zone brand, earned him the "Top Sales Growth Award" for his park in Westminster, Calif. achieving the highest percentage of growth year-over-year

David Hustrulid was awarded "Top Sales Productivity" for the second year a row at his New Rochelle, NY location and the "Keep It Safe" award for his park in Manassas, VA.

"This year's group of award winners are incredibly inspirational," said Jeff Platt, President of Sky Zone Franchise Group. "The amazing work of our franchise partners and their commitment to the brand, our company values and local communities goes above and beyond to generate amazing results and relationships. All of our franchise partners play a huge role in shaping and growing the Sky Zone brand and we congratulate them for their successes."

Founded in 2004, Sky Zone has grown its unmatched indoor trampoline experience to more than 200 franchises across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, India, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The originator in creating innovative ways to play, Sky Zone provides an unmatched active environment in which people come alive and live joyously in the moment with gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions that include Freestyle Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball, Warrior Courses, Warped Walls and more. The franchise has been awarded various accolades, including being ranked the second Fastest Growing Franchise by Inc., the second Smartest Growing Brand by Franchise Times, 53 on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500 list, 273 on the 2015 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 152 on the 2014 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 55 on the Forbes America's Most Promising Companies list. For more information on the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com.

