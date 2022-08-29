Sleepwear And Loungewear Market to Record a CAGR of 6%, Cost Benefit for Retailers Operating in Online Space to be a Key Trend - Technavio

Aug 29, 2022, 07:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the sleepwear and loungewear market is the cost benefit for retailers operating in the online space. It can become difficult to stock sleepwear and loungewear in brick-and-mortar stores due to limited shelf space. Online apparel stores offer easy return and exchange policies, with frequent discounts and a wide range of products. Moreover, the increasing number of working women has increased the demand for online apparel stores.
The sleepwear and loungewear market size is expected to grow by USD 13.36 bn. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio.
The sleepwear and loungewear market has been segmented by product (sleepwear and loungewear), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The sleepwear product segment will generate maximum revenue in the sleepwear and loungewear market, owing to the evolving buying behavior of people. In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the increased introduction of global brands and the adoption of premium sleepwear and loungewear.
The sleepwear and loungewear market is driven by factors such as the increased demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear. Customers seek products that are comfortable and durable, which has increased the demand for designer products. Moreover, the spending by customers has increased owing to a rise in disposable income and purchasing power. Hence, vendors are increasingly investing in product innovations. This is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The sleepwear and loungewear market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on enhancing their core competencies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Authentic Brands Group LLC, Groupe Chantelle, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., American Eagle Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. among others.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sleepwear and loungewear market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sleepwear and loungewear market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sleepwear and loungewear market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sleepwear and loungewear market vendors
|
Sleepwear And Loungewear Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 13.36 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.28
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Authentic Brands Group LLC, Groupe Chantelle, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., American Eagle Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Sleepwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Loungewear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
- Authentic Brands Group LLC
- Groupe Chantelle
- H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- L Brands Inc.
- MASH Holdings Co. Ltd.
- PVH Corp.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Wacoal Holdings Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
