Smart Home and Consumer Energy Markets Are Key Focus at Smart Energy Summit at DISTRIBUTECH, March 25-26, in Dallas

16th annual research event features keynotes from Renew Home, Savant Systems, and Southern Company, evaluating value of consumer energy market for future of the smart grid management

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the keynotes from Southern Company, Renew Home, and Savant Systems for the upcoming Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, held March 25-26, in Dallas, Texas, co-located with DISTRIBUTECH, the largest utility and energy-focused conference in the world. Parks Associates research shows 24% of US Internet households report receiving energy data from a source other than their energy provider, indicating competition and market expansion for energy platforms, analytics, and technologies for real-time monitoring and energy management.

Net Promoter Score: Smart Energy Devices

Smart Energy Summit, March 25-26 in D162/164 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, hosts executive leaders from across the home energy management and smart home ecosystem. Event sponsors include Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), NRG, Savant, SkyBell, and Universal Electronics.

Sessions are focused on the growth of smart home and energy management platforms and applications, demand for home services, the role of coordination between devices, marketing to the consumer, and the impact of new AI technologies on the energy markets. Keynote speakers include:

William Dillon , Chief Technology Officer, Savant Systems

Chief Technology Officer, Jeff Gleeson , Chief Product Officer, Renew Home

Chief Product Officer, Robin Lanier , Managing Director, New Ventures, Southern Company

"Smart home products that provide energy insights complement the information provided by energy providers to their customers," said Daniel Holcomb, Sr. Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "While smart thermostats and smart plugs can provide small energy-use snapshots, smart panels can provide whole-home consumption views, providing incredibly valuable disaggregated data — something that consumers want but rarely have access to at this time."

In its 16th year, Smart Energy Summit hosts a mix of keynotes, research presentations, and interactive panels covering a broad range of topics focused on smart energy solutions, the integration of new technologies like solar, EVs, and smart thermostats, and strategies for engaging consumers in sustainable energy practices.

"Smart home technology provides valuable benefits, and consumers like these products. Consumers give smart thermostats and other smart energy devices relatively strong Net Promoter Scores (NPS)," Holcomb said. "Video doorbells are the highest-rated smart home device, and smart speakers score the lowest. Smart thermostats are at the higher end of that range within smart home device category. This data – alongside generally positive experiences with demand response programs– are encouraging for the long-term prospects of these devices."

About Smart Energy Summit at DISTRIBUTECH

The 16th annual Smart Energy Summit, co-located with DISTRIBUTECH and organized by Parks Associates, brings together leaders and innovators from the energy, smart home, and technology industries to explore the future of energy management, renewable energy adoption, and grid modernization. The summit provides a platform for industry professionals to engage in discussions, hear trending industry and consumer data, network and collaborate with peers.

The 2025 summit is held March 25-26 in Room D162/164 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Center in Dallas and will focus on integrating smart energy solutions, leveraging AI and IoT for home energy management, and tackling the challenges of demand response and grid orchestration.

