Smart Manufacturing Highlighted at the 123rd Canton Fair - New, Innovative Products Launched On-site

"This first phase of the Canton Fair has seen many top international companies unveiling new products for the first time," said Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office at Canton Fair. "A key platform for promoting international trade from China, the Canton Fair is often the site where new cutting-edge, high-quality products are released to the world."

More exhibitors bring smart, low-carbon and state-of-the-art products

A highlight of the Fair's phase one has been the household electrical appliances zone that showcases hundreds of products from refrigerators to small household electrical appliances, covering all major categories in the international market and presenting significant growth in the smart technology sectors.

Signature products brought by global home appliance giants as well as other market leaders from countries in China's Belt and Road Initiative include:

Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. exhibited its AI Multi VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) Unit GMV6, an intelligent air conditioner, which uses AI technology to predict the variation trends of future weather and temperature and automatically adjusting modes.

Galanz brought about 100 products, including its new IFA Product Technical Innovation Award-winning all in one multi-oven, which uses pollution-free steam for cooking in a healthier, highly efficient and environmentally-friendly way.

Simfer, a leading household electrical appliance company in Turkey , showcased professional kitchen appliances, demonstrating its ability to provide customized products for different market segments.

"Gree has expanded its global footprint with double-digit overseas sales growth in 2017," said Jun Oyang, Vice General Manager of Gree Overseas Sales Company. "This year we are still focusing on branding, upgrading and next-generation products. The Canton Fair is the largest and most important platform for Gree in its global outreach plan."

Cathy Sin, Senior Sales Director of Galanz's Microwave Oven Foreign Trade Department, said that Canton Fair provides the company with opportunities to communicate with leading global retailers and brands where they are seeing a growing need for personalization in international markets.

Electronic and electrical products at Canton Fair: high quality products lead the industry

The rapid development of electricity, automobiles, household appliances and other consumer industries has also lead to the rapid evolution of electronic and electrical products. Motor products in the electronic and electrical products zone have also been updated to seek for high quality.

Of the products that Sassin Int'l Electrical Shanghai Co., Ltd brought to the Fair, 80 percent were developed in-house, and all are focused on intelligence. "Sassin's total export volume increased 20 percent last year, and the company received positive feedback from Middle Eastern, African and European markets," said Jessie Chiang, Commercial Director of the Overseas Business Center. "Sassin will keep improving its technology, expanding export channels and exploring new export markets with the help of Canton Fair."

About Canton Fair

The China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and fall. Established in 1957, the fair is now a comprehensive exhibition with the longest history, highest level, largest scale and largest number of products as well as the broadest distribution of buyer origins and the highest business turnover in China.

