Smartee Demonstrates World-Class Manufacturing Capacity to Support Global Growth

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology has showcased its world-class production system, designed to meet the increasing demand for its clear aligner products across the globe. With cutting-edge technology and robust manufacturing capabilities, Smartee supports its global brand expansion while serving orthodontic professionals in over 57 countries and regions.

Smartee Denti-Technology Clear Aligner Production in Process Parts of Smartee’s Modular Production Architecture

One of the key factors behind Smartee's success is its proprietary intelligent manufacturing system. Smartee launched China's first fully automated aligner production line in 2021, and with several years' continuous upgrades, the system has now evolved into a fourth-generation solution that integrates modular automated production chains with unified mass production systems, incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as digital cutting, case sorting. and automated packing. This intelligent system provides exceptional flexibility, enhancing both production capacity and precision. With the integration of advanced technologies, Smartee efficiently manages high-volume production while maintaining consistent product quality. Its state-of-the-art facilities in China and Spain not only produce premium aligners under the Smartee brand but also support strategic partnerships with global brands that have distinct production requirements and technical specifications, including ClearCorrect - owned by Straumann Group - and distributed across the EMEA and APAC regions.

Smartee and Straumann Group announced a strategic partnership on 29 October to jointly develop a next generation orthodontic platform. As part of the partnership with Smartee, Straumann Group will transfer clear aligner manufacturing for EMEA and APAC to Smartee's state-of-the-art facilities.

"Smartee's advanced manufacturing ecosystem is built to scale with our global business growth," said Mr. Haoxue Pu, Chief Technology Engineer at Smartee.

"Our cutting-edge digital production model enables us to meet the growing demand for Smartee-branded products worldwide while maintaining the highest standards of precision and quality. Furthermore, our modular production lines enable rapid responsiveness to evolving market requirements."

Smartee's modular production architecture ensures flexibility, needed to adapt to various product specifications, enabling rapid adjustments to production capacity based on demand. This flexibility ensures that Smartee can continue to lead the way in both the clear aligner market and digital orthodontic innovation.

Smartee continues to strengthen its position as a leading provider of clear aligners and digital orthodontic solutions, with a network of over 57 countries globally. Through its robust manufacturing capacity, Smartee is poised for sustained growth, making high-quality orthodontic care accessible to more patients worldwide.

