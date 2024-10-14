Smartee Presents Mandibular Repositioning Therapy in Valencia

News provided by

Smartee Denti-Technology

Oct 14, 2024, 06:02 ET

VALENCIA, Spain, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee recently held an exclusive workshop in Valencia, where renowned experts Prof. Gang Shen and Dr. Jingting Lu introduced mandibular repositioning therapy to dental professionals in Spain. The event attracted top-tier attendees, including Diamond Doctors from leading brands and industry leaders, all eager to explore the latest advancements in orthodontic technology.

Prof. Gang Shen introducing Smartee Clear Aligners and Innovations
Dr. Jingting Lu introducing Smartee Clear Aligners and Innovations
The event highlighted the unique application of Mandibular Repositioning Therapy, particularly in cases of malocclusions with facial concavity. The course offered a comprehensive overview, starting with foundational concepts and progressing to in-depth discussions. Key topics included mandibular forward positioning therapy, a new diagnostic system for malocclusions with facial convexity, the S8-SGTB method for correcting severe Class II jaw discrepancies, and techniques for determining and recording new mandibular positions.

Local expert Prof. Vicente M. Torres Celda summarized Prof. Shen's presentation and shared his positive experiences with Smartee. Additionally, Dr. María del Carmen Pérez Cabrilla, the top user of GS in Spain, presented her GS cases and expressed her satisfaction with Smartee's services.

As Smartee celebrated its 20th anniversary, attending doctors congratulated the brand on this significant milestone and expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations.


