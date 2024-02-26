SmartThings, SkyBell, Arcadia, Resideo, and Universal Electronics Sponsor Parks Associates’ 15th Annual Smart Energy Summit

26 Feb, 2024, 08:39 ET
Research event brings together experts from the energy and utility sectors
DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced SmartThings, SkyBell, Arcadia, Resideo, and Universal Electronics as sponsors for this week's Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, February 27-28, in Orlando, FL, co-located with DISTRIBUTECH, the largest utility and energy-focused conference in the world.
Smart Energy Summit, held in the Orange County Convention Center, Room W311GH, hosts a mix of keynotes, research presentations, and interactive panels discussing the latest smart energy solutions, from smart home devices to demand response (DR) technologies and the increasingly important role the single and multifamily housing markets will play in the future of energy distribution. Parks Associates will host an evening reception on Tuesday, February 27, 6:30-8 pm at the Rosen Plaza Hotel.
"Our partnership with Parks Associates is critical to educating electric utilities on the importance of prosumers and their needs," said Stephanie Kolodziej, VP, Energy, Clarion Events. "Utilities have an opportunity to learn and to focus on their customer needs during the energy transition. Parks Associates allows us to support our core audience with this important program."
Sofia Berrada, Head of Strategy, SWTCH
Dr. Gabriela Bunea, Chief Solar Innovation Officer, GAF Energy
Tyson Brown, Manager Strategic Partnerships, Google
Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates
Robin Lanier, Director New Ventures, Southern Company
Donald McPhail, VP Product, Uplight
Maryam Mozafari, Program Supervisor - Demand Response/Flexibility, California Public Utilities Commission
Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates
Juliet Shavit, President & CEO, SmartMark Communications
Smart home technology provides valuable benefits—52% of US internet households indicate automating savings and remotely controlling lights, thermostats, and appliances to save energy are valuable or highly valuable benefits.
"Consumers want energy-saving solutions," said Elizabeth Parks, President and COO, Parks Associates. "Energy management is key to driving the next wave of consumer adoption for smart home, and utility partnerships will play an important role in the future."
Erik Becker, VP, Strategic Accounts, Arcadia
Aaron Berndt, Head of Energy Industry Partnerships, Google
0Arielle Bertman, VP, Product, SPAN.IO
Luis Castro, Business Development Manager – Utilities, Enel X Way
David Chang, Chief Product Officer, eIQdigital
Jonathan Coffey, VP, Products, SmartRent
Gerrianna Cohen, Strategy Manager, Con Edison
Geoff Ferrell, SVP, VPP and C&I Project Business, sonnen
Max Gaspranov, Director, SmartHome & Energy, TELUS
Scott Harden, CTO, Global Innovation, Schneider Electric
Barry Holland, Director, Product & Growth, SmartThings
Taylor Jantz-Sell, ENERGY STAR Lighting & Smart Home Lead, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Kenneth Wacks, President, Home, Building & Energy Systems
Dave Kranzler GM, IoT Services, Amazon Web Services
Bijou Lulla, CEO Sustainable, Energi Solution
Geoff Martin, President & Co-founder, vipHomeLink
Desiree Mejia, Co-Founder & COO, SkyBell
Martin Milani, CEO, Sunverge Energy
Tom Miller, SVP Global Sales, Intertrust
Wayne Morrison, Principal, Emerging Technologies, NRG Energy
Mike Mulqueen, Director, Commercial Partnerships, SWTCH Energy
David Oberholzer, GM, Resideo Grid Services, Resideo
Hrag Ohannessian, SVP, Global Sales, Home Automation, Security & Hospitality, Universal Electronics
Nayan Parikh, Technology Group Product Manager, PSEG Long Island
Jigar Shah Director, Energy Services, Electrify America
Chris Thorson, CMO, FLO
Paul Wezner, Chief Product and Customer Officer, Powerley
Paul Williams, Managing Director of Home Management Business Unit, Nice
Vanessa Wright, Sustainability Account Manager, Levven
Parks Associates is exhibiting at DISTRIBUTECH, BOOTH 1378. To register for Smart Energy Summit, visit the event website or apply for a Press Pass here. To request data or an interview, contact [email protected], 972-490-1113.
About Smart Energy Summit
Parks Associates' 15th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer is co-located with DISTRIBUTECH 2024 on February 27-28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Smart Energy Summit addresses energy and renewables technology trends in the residential and small-to-medium business markets.
Industry players join expert panels and networking sessions to address the expansion and monetization of energy management and other energy-focused offerings through consumer engagement, new business models, unique partnerships, and innovative technologies.
Follow #SmartEnergy24 on Parks Associates' LinkedIn and Twitter/X at @SmartEnergySmt. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.smartenergysmt.com.
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.996.0212
[email protected]
SOURCE Parks Associates
Share this article