Research event brings together experts from the energy and utility sectors

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced SmartThings, SkyBell, Arcadia, Resideo, and Universal Electronics as sponsors for this week's Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, February 27-28, in Orlando, FL, co-located with DISTRIBUTECH, the largest utility and energy-focused conference in the world.

SmartThings, SkyBell, Arcadia, Resideo, and Universal Electronics Sponsor Parks Associates’ 15th Annual Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit, held in the Orange County Convention Center, Room W311GH, hosts a mix of keynotes, research presentations, and interactive panels discussing the latest smart energy solutions, from smart home devices to demand response (DR) technologies and the increasingly important role the single and multifamily housing markets will play in the future of energy distribution. Parks Associates will host an evening reception on Tuesday, February 27, 6:30-8 pm at the Rosen Plaza Hotel.

"Our partnership with Parks Associates is critical to educating electric utilities on the importance of prosumers and their needs," said Stephanie Kolodziej, VP, Energy, Clarion Events. "Utilities have an opportunity to learn and to focus on their customer needs during the energy transition. Parks Associates allows us to support our core audience with this important program."

Event Keynotes:

Sofia Berrada, Head of Strategy, SWTCH

Dr. Gabriela Bunea, Chief Solar Innovation Officer, GAF Energy

Tyson Brown, Manager Strategic Partnerships, Google

Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates

Robin Lanier, Director New Ventures, Southern Company

Donald McPhail, VP Product, Uplight

Maryam Mozafari, Program Supervisor - Demand Response/Flexibility, California Public Utilities Commission

Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates

Juliet Shavit, President & CEO, SmartMark Communications

Smart home technology provides valuable benefits—52% of US internet households indicate automating savings and remotely controlling lights, thermostats, and appliances to save energy are valuable or highly valuable benefits.

"Consumers want energy-saving solutions," said Elizabeth Parks, President and COO, Parks Associates. "Energy management is key to driving the next wave of consumer adoption for smart home, and utility partnerships will play an important role in the future."

Speakers:

Erik Becker, VP, Strategic Accounts, Arcadia

Aaron Berndt, Head of Energy Industry Partnerships, Google

0Arielle Bertman, VP, Product, SPAN.IO

Luis Castro, Business Development Manager – Utilities, Enel X Way

David Chang, Chief Product Officer, eIQdigital

Jonathan Coffey, VP, Products, SmartRent

Gerrianna Cohen, Strategy Manager, Con Edison

Geoff Ferrell, SVP, VPP and C&I Project Business, sonnen

Max Gaspranov, Director, SmartHome & Energy, TELUS

Scott Harden, CTO, Global Innovation, Schneider Electric

Barry Holland, Director, Product & Growth, SmartThings

Taylor Jantz-Sell, ENERGY STAR Lighting & Smart Home Lead, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Kenneth Wacks, President, Home, Building & Energy Systems

Dave Kranzler GM, IoT Services, Amazon Web Services

Bijou Lulla, CEO Sustainable, Energi Solution

Geoff Martin, President & Co-founder, vipHomeLink

Desiree Mejia, Co-Founder & COO, SkyBell

Martin Milani, CEO, Sunverge Energy

Tom Miller, SVP Global Sales, Intertrust

Wayne Morrison, Principal, Emerging Technologies, NRG Energy

Mike Mulqueen, Director, Commercial Partnerships, SWTCH Energy

David Oberholzer, GM, Resideo Grid Services, Resideo

Hrag Ohannessian, SVP, Global Sales, Home Automation, Security & Hospitality, Universal Electronics

Nayan Parikh, Technology Group Product Manager, PSEG Long Island

Jigar Shah Director, Energy Services, Electrify America

Chris Thorson, CMO, FLO

Paul Wezner, Chief Product and Customer Officer, Powerley

Paul Williams, Managing Director of Home Management Business Unit, Nice

Vanessa Wright, Sustainability Account Manager, Levven

Parks Associates is exhibiting at DISTRIBUTECH, BOOTH 1378. To register for Smart Energy Summit, visit the event website or apply for a Press Pass here. To request data or an interview, contact [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit

Parks Associates' 15th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer is co-located with DISTRIBUTECH 2024 on February 27-28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Smart Energy Summit addresses energy and renewables technology trends in the residential and small-to-medium business markets.

Industry players join expert panels and networking sessions to address the expansion and monetization of energy management and other energy-focused offerings through consumer engagement, new business models, unique partnerships, and innovative technologies.

Follow #SmartEnergy24 on Parks Associates' LinkedIn and Twitter/X at @SmartEnergySmt. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.smartenergysmt.com.

