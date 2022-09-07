SMIRNOFF IS RECRUITING FOR "THE BEST JOB IN AMERICA:" BE THE FIRST-EVER COCKTAIL COORDINATOR*

READY, SHAKE, ENTER TODAY!

The Official Vodka Sponsor of the NFL is Calling All Football Fans and Gameday Hosts to

Show Off their Winning Sips

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dust off those jerseys and gameday party tricks, because Smirnoff is recruiting for its first-ever Cocktail Coordinator – an honorary position that requires unrivaled passion for the love of football, hosting and gameday cocktails. This season, millions of fans will gather across the country to cheer on their favorite teams, but when the final whistle blows, only one will land "The Best Job in America."

Thousands will apply. But only one will be named the first-ever Smirnoff Cocktail Coordinator, scoring The Best Job in America and board a private jet bound for Super Bowl LVII as Smirnoff’s guest of honor. Smirnoff is helping fans celebrate the season Kickoff at the Los Angeles Rams opening game on September 8 at SoFi Stadium, where tailgaters can apply to be the Cocktail Coordinator and some lucky fans will get to enjoy delicious Smirnoff cocktails with Anthony Anderson and Vernon Davis.

Do you find yourself counting down the minutes to Kickoff? Do you serve up the most epic cocktails and delicious bites at your gameday watch parties? Prove it. Enter today at BestJobInAmerica.Smirnoff.com and show the world your most crowd-pleasing, championship-winning Smirnoff vodka cocktail recipe, and you just might score an interview for "The Best Job in America" and the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl LVII. Disclaimer: While this isn't an official job at Smirnoff, in a lot of ways it's even better.

"As gameday rituals continue to evolve, we've found that fans are craving and creating experiences that live up to a new 'home-gating' standard – one that's inclusive, celebratory and filled with delicious cocktails," said Jennifer Holiday Hudson, North America brand leader, Smirnoff. "To be the Cocktail Coordinator, we're looking for fans who not only serve the best Smirnoff cocktails but curate the best gameday experience for their friends and families."

Thousands will apply but only one will be named the first-ever Smirnoff Cocktail Coordinator, scoring "The Best Job in America" and board a private plane bound for Super Bowl LVII as Smirnoff's guest of honor. To help recruit for the position, Smirnoff has lined up an all-star roster of celebrity scouts including Emmy-nominated actor, producer and television host Anthony Anderson, NFL Legend Vernon Davis, and American Sportscasters Charissa Thompson and Kay Adams - all starring in a new series of Smirnoff ads that will run nationwide and on Smirnoff YouTube beginning this month.

"For me, gamedays aren't just about what's happening on the field. It's about bringing that extra vibe with the right mix of drinks, food and people," said Anthony Anderson. "Last year was Smirnoff's first season in the game, and we're turning things up even more as we search to find that one special fan who's all about taking gameday to the next level. Because that's what a Cocktail Coordinator does."

In its second year as the Official Vodka Sponsor of the NFL, Smirnoff is partnering with teams across the league and engaging fans at tailgates throughout the season:

, where tailgaters can apply to be the Cocktail Coordinator and some lucky fans will get to enjoy delicious Smirnoff cocktails with Smirnoff is also taking over the Magic City when the Miami Dolphins take the field at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23 to honor the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season.

to honor the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season. Finally, Smirnoff will be in Glendale, Arizona , at State Farm Stadium on February 12 for Super Bowl LVII where its first-ever Cocktail Coordinator will be introduced to the world.

SWEET VICTORY COCKTAIL

1.5 oz Smirnoff No. 21

1 oz Elderflower syrup

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

2 oz Club Soda

Splash of Cranberry Juice (optional)

Method: Add all ingredients, except club soda and cranberry juice, into a shaker filled with ice and shake for about six to eight seconds. Add club soda into shaker and strain into highball glass filled with ice. Add a splash of cranberry juice and garnish.

NO PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL OR ANY OTHER PRODUCT NECESSARY. U.S. only, 21+. Void where prohibited. Contest Entry Period: 9/7/2022 @ 12:00 a.m. ET - 10/31/22 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. To enter: Scan QR Code or access website directly at BestJobInAmerica.smirnoff.com. After age verification, complete entry form and submit a video (30-60 seconds) telling and showing us why you should be the Smirnoff "Cocktail Coordinator." COCKTAIL COORDINATOR IS AN HONORIFIC TITLE AND DIAGEO WILL NOT MAKE AN OFFER OF EMPLOYMENT TO CONTEST GRAND PRIZE WINNER. Video should address your passion for football, hosting parties and making cocktails. (Professional bartenders/alcohol beverage retail license-holders NOT eligible). Video must be truthful, original and cannot violate third party rights. DO NOT CONSUME ALCOHOL IN VIDEO. Videos judged based on expression of passion for and knowledge of football/hosting/cocktail-making as well as alignment with the spirit and values of the SMIRNOFF brand. By entering, you assign all right, title and interest in video to Sponsor. Limit 1 entry per person. Finalist Prize: on 1/29/23 Finalists will compete in Final Round by throwing "home-gating" party in local market to determine Grand Prize Winner. Finalists will be judged in Final Round based on live interview in addition to video. Grand Prize is a trip to Super Bowl® LVII in Glendale, AZ on 2/12/23. Prize forfeited if Finalist or Grand Prize winner not available on date of corresponding event/activity. Guests of Grand Prize winner must be 21+. ALCOHOL IS NOT PART OF ANY PRIZE. See Official Rules at website for full details. Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, serving as a catalyst to revolutionize drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

