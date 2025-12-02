SNC and Applied Intuition Forge Alliance to Fast-track Battlefield Autonomy

Collaboration will fuse rapid software innovation with combat-tested systems integration to outpace global rivals

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and SPARKS, Nev., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move signaling how quickly autonomous systems are reshaping modern warfare, physical intelligence leader Applied Intuition and global aerospace and defense company SNC today announced a partnership aimed at accelerating delivery of next-generation autonomous defense technologies.

Everything that moves is quickly gaining autonomy – especially on the battlefield – and Applied Intuition is creating the digital infrastructure needed to bring intelligence to all moving machines on the front lines. The Silicon Valley company's dual-use autonomy software expertise combines with SNC's long history of trusted open architecture mission systems development and integration to create a bridge between the need for rapid innovation and operational readiness.

The partnership aims to put mission-ready autonomy into the hands of warfighters, faster. Together, the companies will explore key opportunities to integrate Applied Intuition's leading autonomy and simulation software with a variety of SNC's mission-tested systems across domains. The joint work will concentrate on challenges in localized missile defense and counter-UAS operations, areas where distributed autonomy and real-time sensor fusion could dramatically shorten response times and reduce risk in contested environments.

A near-term focus is on SNC'S Expeditionary Area Air Defense (EAAD) systems. These horizontally integrated, ready-to-deploy defense solutions can now be built on Applied Intuition's vehicle intelligence platform, combining off-road autonomy with TRL-9 air defense. Reinforced by SNC's proven systems integration and global support structure, Autonomous EAADs reduces both personnel risk and the number of personnel needed, accelerating affordable air defense capability to provide customers with a defense that's easily adaptable to diverse mission profiles.

Autonomous EAAD systems deliver increased effectiveness while removing personnel from harm's way, reducing complexity and shortening deployment timelines. They provide scalable, cost-effective protection across multiple platforms and environments. Autonomous EAADs leverages Applied Intuition's Vehicle OS, Acuity Ground Autonomy, and Axion Mission Control.

"This partnership epitomizes the merger of Silicon Valley's innovation pace with advanced defense rigor, setting a new standard for rapid, effective and operationally relevant technology deployment," said SNC CEO Fatih Ozmen. "Together, we are building a future that is responsive, flexible, cost-effective and crucial for safeguarding lives and enhancing mission success in increasingly complex environments."

"The Department of War is shifting from experimentation to operational autonomy, and Applied Intuition is helping enable that transition through our partnership," said Applied Intuition CEO and Co-founder Qasar Younis. "Combining Silicon Valley speed, innovation and engineering power with decades of experience in complex defense systems, Applied Intuition and SNC are determined to make battlefield autonomy not just a concept for the future, but a capability ready for deployment now."

The announcement follows a surge of momentum for both companies. Earlier this year, Applied Intuition closed a $600 million Series F and tender offer at $15 billion valuation. The investment underscored the growing importance of defense applications in the company's strategy, particularly as the Department of War looks to adopt commercial-grade software to modernize its fleets. Applied Intuition's Axion and Acuity defense product families have been used across major programs in the Department of War, and the company has become a trusted partner to each branch of the military.

Concurrently, SNC has quickly earned a global reputation for delivering expeditionary counter-drone capabilities with incredible speed and effectiveness. The company's BRAWLR air-defense platform, part of its EAAD family of systems, has earned praise for its reliability and responsiveness enabled by SNC's open architecture hardware and software solutions. Developed and deployed on an expedited timeline, this technology represents the latest in a long line of game-changing innovations that SNC has developed swiftly in response to customer needs that have proven to be both highly successful and lifesaving.

The new collaboration between Applied Intuition and SNC reflects a broader shift within the defense industry, where speed and adaptability have become as important as scale. By pairing a software-defined autonomy platform with a leading defense integrator known for rapidly deployable, combat-ready, open architecture systems, Applied Intuition and SNC hope to shorten the cycle between concept and deployment for warfighter-focused solutions that will have a positive impact on the battlefield. That, in theory, could allow militaries to field, test and update capabilities faster, without sacrificing safety or mission assurance.

Together, Applied Intuition and SNC are delivering cutting-edge autonomy fusing commercial software agility with deep defense engineering and integration mastery. To learn more about how Applied Intuition is powering the future of physical intelligence, visit applied.co .

About Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition, Inc. is powering the future of physical AI. Founded in 2017 and now valued at $15 billion, the Silicon Valley company is creating the digital infrastructure needed to bring intelligence to every moving machine on the planet. Applied Intuition services the automotive, defense, trucking, construction, mining and agriculture industries in three core areas: tools and infrastructure, operating systems and autonomy. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers, as well as the United States military and its allies, trust the company's solutions to deliver physical intelligence. Applied Intuition is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with offices in Washington, D.C.; San Diego; Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; Ann Arbor, Michigan; London; Stuttgart; Munich; Stockholm; Bangalore; Seoul; and Tokyo. Learn more at applied.co.

About SNC

SNC is a trusted global leader in aerospace and national security. Our innovative solutions enable connected protection through command, control and communications systems, as well as ISR, cyber, electromagnetic spectrum management, and other high capabilities for national security systems across all domains – sea, land, air, space and cyber. As a longstanding leader in defense technology, SNC is at the optimum intersection of commercial, defense and non-traditional contractors. We are one of the only privately owned mid-tier A&D contractors and we pride ourselves on our ability to invest early and often to ensure mission success on or ahead of schedule. It's part of our mission to always stay one step ahead; working on solutions today to solve the problems of tomorrow. Founded in 1963, SNC is owned by Chairwoman Eren Ozmen and CEO Fatih Ozmen. For more information, visit sncorp.com .

