SOFTSWISS Highlights iGaming Areas in Which AI Outperforms Humans

SOFTSWISS, a cutting-edge iGaming software provider, shares its experience in implementing AI tools into its everyday practice. AI has proven to be a valuable asset, revolutionising real-time data analysis, player management, content personalisation, and design.

Real-Time Data Analysis

The Anti-Fraud team within SOFTSWISS' Managed Services helped operators save EUR 16m+ in 2022 , having processed 61,810 requests. It is hardly possible to analyse such data volumes by hand. That is where AI stepped in.

The SOFTSWISS Research and Development (R&D) department developed a real-time data analysis tool leveraging machine learning models to detect suspicious cases and bring them to the Anti-Fraud team's attention. Additionally, its recent updates have enhanced the ability to assess affiliate traffic quality, ensuring a secure and trustworthy iGaming environment.

Another valuable tool created by the SOFTSWISS R&D department is Business Metrics Monitoring and Management (BM3), a machine learning-driven system that analyses key business indicators and identifies deviations on a near-real-time basis. BM3 helps identify potential issues more efficiently than traditional rule-based solutions, enabling prompt detection and troubleshooting to prevent negative impacts and avoid financial losses.

Vitali Matsukevich, COO at SOFTSWISS, comments: "AI is an effective tool for analysing big data in real time, however the final decision should still be left to an expert. While AI offers speed and efficiency, relying solely on AI for business decisions may not be advisable."

Player Management & Content Personalisation

Another area where AI has demonstrated its efficiency is player management. SOFTSWISS' R&D department developed a service called DOSSIER, which analyses player behaviour to enhance gaming experience. DOSSIER predicts future actions, enabling operators to make timely and tailored offers.

For example, the system identifies players with high potential lifetime value (LTV) and allows operators to offer them special bonuses or assign individual managers. Such segmentation can be used across various scenarios.

Likewise, AI is used in the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook to personalise content for players. AI-based tools enable the display of events according to player preferences. The system collects real-time data on player activity and offers the most relevant content, including events particularly appealing to specific players or similar player groups.

Vitali Matsukevich adds: "When it comes to players, this approach helps reduce the time between bets and increase their amounts and player LTV. When players easily find exciting events tailored to their preferences, their gaming experience becomes more enjoyable, positively impacting overall business performance."

iGaming Brand Design

Design is one of the trendiest areas where AI is making significant strides, and the iGaming industry is no exception. At SOFTSWISS' WebStudio, the implementation of generative artificial intelligence has become a game-changer.

AI acts as an ally during the initial layout creation phase. Through crafted queries, AI generates a diverse range of images aligned with specified parameters while preserving the essence of the original concept in just minutes. Such images then serve as a basis for further refinement by illustrators and animators.

Vitali Matsukevich summarises: "Being innovators, we continuously explore and test emerging tools, adapting worldwide trends to enhance the iGaming experience. The enormous potential of AI lies in its ability to optimise repetitive tasks and handle big data, improving overall efficiency. Nevertheless, we exercise prudence when integrating AI into decision-making processes, recognising that unforeseen outcomes could result in financial losses. Striking the right balance between leveraging AI's capabilities and maintaining human oversight is crucial to ensuring sustained growth and success."

