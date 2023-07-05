Solenis Completes Acquisition of Diversey for $4.6 Billion

News provided by

Solenis

05 Jul, 2023, 19:45 ET

Deal combines two industry leaders in adjacent but highly complementary markets

WILMINGTON, Del., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solenis, a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals used in water-intensive industries, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Diversey Holdings, Ltd., effective July 5, in an all-cash transaction valued at an enterprise value of approximately $4.6 billion. Diversey is a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning products and technology.

Continue Reading
Solenis has completed its acquisition of Diversey for $4.6 billion.
Solenis has completed its acquisition of Diversey for $4.6 billion.

With the acquisition, Solenis has grown to an enterprise operating in over 130 countries with 71 manufacturing facilities and more than 15,000 employees. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Solenis was acquired by Platinum Equity in 2021. Bain Capital, the majority shareholder of Diversey, will hold a minority stake in Solenis as a result of this transaction.

"This merger makes Solenis a more diversified company with significantly increased scale, broader global reach and the ability to offer a 'one-stop shop' suite of solutions that meet customer demand and address water management, cleaning and hygiene issues on a global basis," said John Panichella, CEO, Solenis. "Together, we have a foundation from which we can continue to leverage our strong customer partnerships, leading-edge innovation and value-added services to propel Solenis' aggressive growth trajectory. With continued support from Platinum Equity, we are confident that we will maximize the promising opportunities ahead."

Panichella stated that the addition of the Diversey line of cleaning and hygiene products and technologies helps create cross-selling opportunities that will make Solenis an even more valuable partner for its customers. "We now have greatly enhanced capabilities to help our customers tackle critical sustainability challenges, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer world," he said.

"This is a transformational opportunity to bring together two innovative companies that have each been developing solutions for many of the world's most pressing challenges for more than 100 years," said Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei. "By joining forces, they're better positioned to accelerate the pace of progress across a wider range of high-growth end markets."

"We are excited to create a larger, more expansive platform that will enable Solenis with even more opportunities to grow both organically and through additional acquisitions in core and adjacent markets going forward," added Platinum Equity Managing Director Nathan Eldridge.

Advisors

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and Piper Sandler served as financial advisors to Solenis on the transaction. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP provided legal counsel and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP provided debt financing counsel to Platinum Equity and Solenis. BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs led the debt financing for the acquisition.

For additional information about Solenis, please visit www.solenis.com.

For additional information about Platinum Equity, please visit www.platinumequity.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147722/Solenis_Corporate.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1483837/Solenis_Logo_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Solenis

Also from this source

Solenis Completes Acquisition of Diversey for $4.6 Billion

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.