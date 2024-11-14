Solidion Technology Announces Strategic Bitcoin Allocation for Corporate Treasury

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STI), an advanced battery materials provider, today announced a major step forward in its corporate treasury strategy by allocating a significant portion of its excess cash reserves to Bitcoin. This move, alongside the broader pro-Bitcoin environment influenced by the recent election of a pro-crypto administration, solidifies the company's long-term belief in Bitcoin's role as a store of value and a strategic asset. Solidion's core business continues to be developing and commercializing high-capacity silicon anode materials, featuring non-silane gas based and graphene-enhanced versions for automakers and other energy storage applications, along with leveraging other advanced battery technology in our unmatched 550+ patent portfolio.

Key Aspects of the Bitcoin Allocation Strategy

60% of Excess Cash Allocated to Bitcoin : Solidion will commit 60% of any excess cash from operations to Bitcoin purchases.

Solidion will commit 60% of any excess cash from operations to purchases. Interest Earnings Conversion to Bitcoin : Solidion will convert interest earnings on cash held in money market accounts to Bitcoin .

Solidion will convert interest earnings on cash held in money market accounts to . Commitment of Future Capital Raises to Acquire Additional Bitcoin : Solidion will designate a percentage of funds to Bitcoin acquisitions to be held for the long-term.

The allocation reflects a strong commitment to enhancing shareholder value by leveraging Bitcoin's potential as a hedge against inflation and as a valuable component of a diversified treasury.

Capitalizing on Recent Pro-Bitcoin Momentum

The recent election results have brought significant attention to Bitcoin, with a new administration known for its pro-Bitcoin stance and support for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The potential for favorable regulatory frameworks and increased institutional adoption, highlighted by the recent wave of Bitcoin ETFs, underscores Bitcoin's value proposition and makes it an ideal asset for corporate treasuries seeking inflation-resistant stores of value.

Bitcoin as a Strategic Treasury Asset

Bitcoin, often called "digital gold," has grown exponentially over the past decade, evolving through power law dynamics into a globally recognized store of value and inflation hedge. Institutional investors, global wealth managers, corporations and private individuals continue to adapt the technology in high volumes given the scarce, digital, decentralized, transparent and global liquidity characteristics, unmatched by any other asset.

CFO Statement

"We believe strongly in Bitcoin's transformative potential for the financial system, and we see our allocation as both a secure store of value and compelling investment," said Vlad Prantsevich, CFO of Solidion Technology. "With the Security and Exchange Commission's recent approval of Bitcoin ETFs, we've already seen significant steps toward institutional acceptance. Additionally, we anticipate Bitcoin's next evolution will be widespread adoption as a reserve asset by both sovereign nations and corporations, creating substantial value and long-term upside potential for Bitcoin as it gains further global acceptance. We've made our first purchase and are excited to continue stacking Bitcoin in line with our policy parameters, with plans to evolve our strategy as we move forward."

About Solidion Technology

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 550 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, non-silane gas and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

