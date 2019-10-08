Solving Migraines With Unique FDA-Registered Vibration Massage Therapy Device

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conservative estimates suggest some 38 million Americans suffer migraines, while other estimates place this figure at 50 million or higher. For many who are suffering from migraine, headache, and the effects of stress and tension, the BIPRI 8-Motor Headband may offer relief at long last.

BIPRI Headband for migraine relief and brain stimulation. The cutting edge of vibration therapy.

This one-of-a-kind Class 1 FDA-registered device uses targeted vibration therapy to provide users with relief. The headband fits snugly around the head, providing a gentle massage that significantly reduces or eliminates migraine symptoms. (Additionally, many people use the 8-Motor Headband for stress and tension relief, improving blood flow to the brain after a head injury, and to help them stay awake while studying or driving!) Sensory distractions, such as those offered by the BIPRI 8-Motor Headband, are a 100% drug-free way to interrupt pain signals. For many health-conscious users who are wary of pharmaceuticals, targeted vibration massage therapy can provide an excellent alternative.

Nashville award-winning songwriter and radio host, Gary Chapman, was an early adopter of the technology. "I was beyond skeptical," he says. "But there was something that happened. It was like a giant reset button. I felt like I was starting again."

https://youtu.be/3VTHXfwpHzI

After discovering the 8-motor headband, Chapman shared it with his wife, Cassie Chapman of TNT's "The Private Lives of Nashville Wives."

"I was 22 when I snapped my neck on the lake," explains Cassie Chapman in a recent interview. "Since then, I've had terrible migraines. I was on a cocktail of opiates for six years, and I tried every migraine medication. I was sick of the opiates, and I got to the point where I was willing to try anything. Then my husband [Gary] found the BIPRI vibrating headband. It changed my life!"

https://youtu.be/ldcCLRODt0w

ABOUT BIPRI (http://wwww.bipri.com/)

Our programs represent seven years of intense work with doctors, therapists, dietitians, chiropractors, and other medical professionals. During this development phase, we created a new integrative system that changes the way brain wellness is supported. BIPRI is committed to providing you with simple, holistic, and safe brain wellness programs that are grounded in science and based on the belief that everyone deserves a healthy brain.

