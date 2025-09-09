Sopra Steria strengthens its data-centric cybersecurity solution with hybrid post-quantum cryptography technology

  • A major step forward in anticipating quantum computing threats and protecting sensitive data.
  • A solution that complies with NIST recommendations and NATO standards.
  • A strategic response to the new cyber challenges facing the defence, industrial and civil sectors.

PARIS, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major European player in the tech sector, announces the integration of hybrid post-quantum encryption technology at the heart of Datasphere, its data-centric security solution. The solution now offers a unique combination of data labelling, attribute-based access control and the latest quantum-proof encryption technologies. This development marks a decisive step forward in securing sensitive data, at a time when the acceleration of computing power is paving the way for new cyber threats.

The emergence of quantum computing is redefining cybersecurity standards. Traditional cryptographic mechanisms, which today ensure the confidentiality and integrity of information, will be progressively weakened by these new computing capabilities. Faced with this challenge, post-quantum cryptography is no longer an option: any system managing sensitive data must now incorporate these new-generation protection technologies.

Datasphere, data-centric protection

Already adopted by civil, industrial and defence organisations, Datasphere enables document labelling and marking, data encryption and attribute-based access control, all within the user's native environment, including Microsoft Office. By adding a hybrid post-quantum defence layer, which combines both classical algorithms and algorithms resistant to quantum threats, Datasphere guarantees organisations :

  • Sustainable protection of sensitive data against future threats,
  • Compliance with NIST recommendations for moving to hybrid post-quantum encryption schemes
  • Interoperability with international security standards (NATO, NIST).
  • A flexible and secure transition period to post-quantum cryptography, enabling organisations to continue using their existing infrastructures while preparing for future changes.

"With this evolution, we are anticipating tomorrow's threats today. The hybrid post-quantum cryptography integrated into Datasphere strengthens our customers' digital sovereignty, while offering them a pragmatic and interoperable solution. This is a key step towards long-term protection of data, a strategic resource at the heart of all organisations," explains Thierry Lempereur, Director of Defence & Security at Sopra Steria.

Contact:

Laura Bandiera, [email protected]

