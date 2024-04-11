South Korea's flag carrier and largest airline, Korean Air selects Ramco Aviation

Signs multi-million-dollar deal to accelerate tech transformation of its new engine maintenance complex – Asia's Largest Engine MRO Facility

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Aviation software specialist, Ramco Systems announced its strategic engagement with Korean Air , a flag carrier of South Korea and its largest airline, to implement its flagship aviation software, Ramco Aviation Suite at Korean Air's Engine Maintenance Center.

Ramco & Korean Air team at the MRO Americas 2024, Chicago

The implementation of Ramco's Aviation Software will replace multiple legacy systems to streamline operations across current engine shops and planned expansion sites. With comprehensive MRO-specific functionalities, and integrated e-publications, Ramco Aviation will be the technological foundation for Korean Air. Ramco's robust Engine MRO solution will cater to the current and future expansion plans of the airline, thereby strengthening its aircraft engine maintenance capabilities and solidifying presence in the MRO segment.

Chan Woo Jung, VP & Head – Maintenance & Engineering Division, Korean Air, said "Airlines today are grappling with the need for efficient engine maintenance. These needs prompted us to embark on our ambitious journey to build Asia's largest engine maintenance complex and expand our capabilities to service more engine types. The implementation of Ramco's Engine MRO capabilities will help us enhance our facility's efficiency and precision and set new standards in engine maintenance, positioning us as a top MRO provider."

Commenting on Ramco's success in MRO segment, Sundar Subramanian, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Korean Air and support them in their expansion journey to emerge as the leading MRO provider, globally. Our relentless focus on building a best-in-class MRO Suite, complete with specialized Engine MRO functionalities has proved to be a game-changer."

Ramco Aviation Suite is trusted by 24,000+ users to manage 4,000+ aircraft globally. With 90+ Aviation organizations onboard, Ramco is the solution of choice for top Airlines, 3rd party MROs, large Heli-Operators, leading Defense organizations, and major Urban Air Mobility companies around the world.

About Korean Air:

Serving the world for more than 55 years, Korean Air is one of the world's top 20 airlines, carrying more than 27 million passengers in 2019. With its global hub at Incheon International Airport (ICN), the airline serves 110 cities in 39 countries on five continents with a modern fleet of 160 aircraft and over 20,000 professional employees.

For more information about Korean Air, please visit www.koreanair.com

