Space Prize Foundation Launches Education Equity Initiative Reaching Hundreds of Brownsville Students and Families

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Space Prize Foundation today announced a new education equity initiative designed to expand access to hands-on space and STEM learning for underserved students and families in Brownsville, Texas.

In partnership with the Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) and the Children's Museum of Brownsville (CMB), this initiative offers over 500 second-grade students and 42 families from BISD's most economically disadvantaged schools the opportunity to participate in an immersive learning experience at the museum, including access to their signature SpaceX Boca Chica to Mars exhibit. The program was developed in close collaboration with BISD to ensure students who are least likely to access enrichment opportunities outside the classroom are prioritized.

The experience introduces students and caregivers to real-world space innovation taking place in the Rio Grande Valley, while reinforcing core STEM concepts through interactive play, imagination, and shared family learning.

"This partnership is about access," said Roman Chiporukha, Founder of the Space Prize Foundation. "When students and families are given the opportunity to engage with science in a tangible, inspiring way, it changes how they see the future and their place in it. Our goal is to remove barriers and create moments that spark curiosity and possibility."

In addition to museum access, participating educators will receive curriculum resources developed by the Space Prize Foundation to extend learning before and confirm it after the visit, helping connect classroom concepts with real-world exploration.

"At the Children's Museum of Brownsville, we believe learning should be accessible to every child," said Felipe Pena III, Executive Director of CMB. "This collaboration allows us to reach hundreds of students and families who may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience informal STEM education in this way. It's a powerful example of how community partnerships can expand opportunity at scale."

BISD leadership emphasized the importance of initiatives that support whole-family engagement in education, particularly at the early elementary level, when curiosity and confidence are forming.

"By creating meaningful experiences outside the classroom, we help students build confidence, imagination, and a sense of belonging in science and technology," said Dr. Jesus H. Chavez, BISD Superintendent. "This partnership supports our broader mission to ensure educational equity and opportunity for all students."

Through this initiative, the Space Prize Foundation continues its mission to expand equitable access to space and STEM education, demonstrating how targeted, community-based programs can create meaningful impact for students, families, and future generations.

About the Space Prize Foundation

The Space Prize Foundation is a nonprofit committed to promoting universal space literacy and gender equity in STEAM to build a more hopeful, inclusive future for humanity. While the inaugural Space Prize Challenge was launched specifically for high school women in New York City, the foundation has achieved significant global scale. Following successful expansions into Paris and Portugal, the 2026 Space Prize Challenges have evolved to include both boys and girls, fostering a collaborative environment where all young innovators can thrive. The foundation has also created its Space Education Curriculum , the first open-source space curriculum, dedicated to preparing students for the growing space economy and humanity's rapidly approaching multi-planet future.

About the Children's Museum of Brownsville

The Children's Museum of Brownsville serves more than 75,000 visitors annually, offering hands-on learning experiences that inspire curiosity and creativity. Through exhibits, programs, and access initiatives, the museum is committed to ensuring all children and families can learn and thrive.

About Brownsville Independent School District

Brownsville Independent School District (BISD), encompassing 95 square miles, is the largest employer in the Rio Grande Valley. Approximately 6,000 employees have accepted the challenge of serving a population of 36,140 students. BISD recognizes and addresses the unique cultural lifestyle of South Texas with a broad selection of academic activities and programs for all students.

