SUMMIT, N.J., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), a leading insurance holding company for specialty brokerages and underwriting facilities, announced today the launch of New Heights Insurance Solutions (New Heights).
Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Heights specializes in providing insurance products for the crane & boom industry. Megan Rose, President of New Heights, joined SPG as part of the Norman-Spencer Crane acquisition and will run the newly created platform.
With over 25 years of experience in the construction insurance space, New Heights provides superior resources and services to the crane & boom industry.
"The creation of New Heights is important for SPG and will launch our construction platform. We believe in the team's ability to build durable solutions for the unique needs of the construction client, starting with crane and expanding into related niches," said Chris Treanor, President and CEO of SPG.
About Specialty Program Group
Headquartered in Summit, NJ, SPG focuses on expanding program underwriting and specialty businesses. For more information, please visit specialtyprogramgroup.com.
CONTACT:
Media: Yiana Stavrakis
Phone: 908-790-6801
Yiana.stavrakis@specialtyprogramgroup.com
M&A: Chris Treanor
Phone: 908-790-6884
Chris.treanor@specialtyprogramgroup.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/specialty-program-group-llc-launches-new-heights-insurance-solutions-300632231.html
SOURCE Specialty Program Group
Share this article