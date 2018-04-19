With over 25 years of experience in the construction insurance space, New Heights provides superior resources and services to the crane & boom industry.

"The creation of New Heights is important for SPG and will launch our construction platform. We believe in the team's ability to build durable solutions for the unique needs of the construction client, starting with crane and expanding into related niches," said Chris Treanor, President and CEO of SPG.

About Specialty Program Group

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, SPG focuses on expanding program underwriting and specialty businesses. For more information, please visit specialtyprogramgroup.com .

CONTACT:

Media: Yiana Stavrakis

Phone: 908-790-6801

Yiana.stavrakis@specialtyprogramgroup.com

M&A: Chris Treanor

Phone: 908-790-6884

Chris.treanor@specialtyprogramgroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/specialty-program-group-llc-launches-new-heights-insurance-solutions-300632231.html

SOURCE Specialty Program Group

Related Links

http://www.specialtyprogramgroup.com

