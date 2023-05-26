SPIC inks multiple cooperation agreements during China-Central Asia Summit

Chairman Qian Zhimin of State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, who was attending the China-Central Asia Summit and paying a state visit to China, joined a Kazakh-Chinese investment roundtable in Xi'an, Shaanxi province.

They exchanged views on the implementation of renewable energy projects and the cooperation on green hydrogen generation and signed a memorandum of understanding on building a large-scale wind power and energy storage plant with a capacity of 1 GW in Kazakhstan.

On the same day, a meeting between the President of Kyrgyzstan and the Chinese business world was held, during which SPIC signed an agreement with Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy on the major terms of a 1000MW solar farm project in Issy-Kul, Kyrgyzstan.

SPIC, actively responding to the Belt and Road Initiative and engaging in close cooperation with enterprises in Central Asia, has built a series of new energy projects in the region, including the Zhanatas Wind-Power Project in Kazakhstan and the 1000MW solar farm project in Issy-Kul.

These projects mirror SPIC's advantages in clean energy development, contribute to local power supply and promote local energy restructuring.

SPIC will further strengthening energy cooperation with Belt and Road countries, so as to power local economic and livelihood development, and help these countries achieve energy security, independence and stability.

