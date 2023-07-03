SPIC joins the 5th Türkiye Nuclear Power Plant Exhibition

ISTANBUL, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE：

State Power Investment Corporation participated in the 5th Turkey Nuclear Power Plant Exhibition and the 9th Turkey Nuclear Power Plant Expo & Summit (NPPES) held in Istanbul, Turkey on June 21 and 22.

China's Consul General in Istanbul Wei Xiaodong noted that over the recent years, China and Turkey have constantly deepened their strategic cooperation and achieved positive progress.

He said China boasts advanced technologies and rich experiences in nuclear power, hoping the two countries can further strengthen their cooperation in all fields and strive to make new progress in building the Belt and Road.

The founder and board member of the Turkish Nuclear Energy Industry Association, Koray Tuncer said he hopes the SPIC can make use of the window period of nuclear power development in Turkey and accelerate China-Turkey cooperation on nuclear energy.

During the expo, SPIC shared its successful experiences in the development of the third-generation non-energy nuclear power technology, engineering construction, equipment manufacturing and maintenance, and expounded on the important significance of the"Guohe-1"and series of small modular reactors for the development of the global nuclear power industry and the development of clean and low-carbon energy.

It also showed its strong confidence and determination in building mutual trust, pursuing win-win results, utilizing nuclear energy peacefully, solving energy crisis and benefiting the mankind.

SOURCE GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE