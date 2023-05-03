Sprite Spotlights Artists' Untold Stories in Sprite Limelight Season 2

Partnering with Ryan Tedder, encore of the global music program returns with an impressive roster of global music talent including – Feid, Cassper Nyovest, Lexa, and Lay Zhang

ATLANTA, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following last year's successful launch of Sprite Limelight, the brand's ground-breaking global music program, Sprite will once again bring together an exceptional collective of fearless, international artists with creative points of view, to create original songs via an innovative format: one hook, many beats.

Sprite Limelight Season 2 Global Music Program Sprite Limelight Season 2 Trailer

Sprite Limelight celebrates the rich musical history and legacies across global cultures. This year sees the brand partnering with 3x Grammy-awarding winning writer, producer, and lead singer of OneRepublic, Ryan Tedder, to kick off the second season, along with a stellar lineup of artists hailing from across the world: Feid, Cassper Nyovest, Lexa, and Lay Zhang.

"I'm so excited to be the lead artist for Sprite Limelight Season 2," said Ryan Tedder. "Creating the hook and the theme for Sprite Limelight Season 2 and seeing how other artists around the world take that, run with it, and create something entirely fresh with an empowering message and interpretation - it's beautiful and I'm genuinely so happy to be a part of it."

Tedder will harness his songwriting and production skills, to provide a central hook and lyric, from which each of the five artists will be inspired to create an original, empowering song around one unmistakable hook. One musical starting point, reinterpreted through four unique, creative lenses – a first in the world of music programs, and 100% unique to Sprite.

"Being part of this global music platform with Sprite has been super-cool for me, but it's also super-cool for music – I love how the Limelight program brings together dope talent from across the world," said Feid. "As an artist, establishing my identity has been something I've evolved and explored over years, I'm proud to be able to authentically share my music and my story with my interpretation of what Ryan Tedder has created – I hope people see the main message I try to show people, to have faith in yourself."

Designed to support its global brand narrative, Heat Happens, Sprite aims to help Gen Z stay cool in the face of everyday moments of heat, based on the insight that music is where they go to, to switch off and clear their heads.

Sprite Limelight season 2 debuts on May 3, 2023 with a program trailer on YouTube, introducing the artists and teasing their song creation journey.

Subsequently, each artist will bring their personal stories to life in multi-format episodes dropped on their YouTube and Spotify channels along with Sprite's global channels. The episodic content features an original music track, immersive docu-styled music video and a personal "Heat Confessional" to give fans a deeper view into how the artists stayed cool in the face of heat.

"Our aim with Sprite Limelight is to break the mold of the traditional music and brand partnership with a new type of platform that places artist stories and new music at the center of everything." said Joshua Burke, Global Head of Music and Culture Marketing, The Coca-Cola Company. "Our global Sprite brand platform is 'Heat Happens', and our program, propped up by Ryan's incredible hook, showcases how this roster of fearless artists stay 'cool' in the face of their own 'heat'. This is a message we all can relate to, while sharing an inspiriting side to these artists that their fans may not have seen. We're going big this year with some incredible new music, and we're excited for everyone to step into the Limelight with us for Season Two."

"Season 2 of Sprite Limelight demonstrates how UMG For Brands continues connecting our partners with some of the world's most notable and emerging artists to create cultural relevance and resonate with consumers on a global level. We are looking forward to experiencing the music moments our artists are creating for fans, both existing and new, through this opportunity provided by an established brand like Sprite," says Richard Yaffa, EVP, Global Brands, Universal Music Group.

Sprite Limelight, its fearless artists, and the music they create, will continue to be a catalyst for music fans to overcome their own heated challenges in 2023 and beyond.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Universal Music Group For Brands

Leveraging the power of music and culture to accelerate business, UMG For Brands offers a unique global approach to making brands culturally relevant and brand marketing, with teams in 74 countries. Whether a brand is looking to shift perception, reach a new generation, boost sales or build loyalty; UMG For Brands helps define a brand's authentic voice in culture. Recent CLIO and Cannes Lions wins are a testament of the true synergy that can be achieved between culturally relevant artists and brands.

Media Contact: Debbie Ebalobo, [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2068586/SpriteLIMELIGHT_Coca_Cola_Company_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2068585/Sprite_Limelight_Coca_Cola_Company_Artist.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pRPZoQ3UZ8

SOURCE Coca-Cola Company