SS&C Blue Prism Recognized as a Leader in Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023 Analyst Report

SS&C Blue Prism has been named a Leader in an independent analyst report after being evaluated across Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence categories

WINDSOR, Conn., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced SS&C Blue Prism has been named a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023.

Evaluated among the 15 top vendors, SS&C Blue Prism received the highest possible scores in the criteria of vision; roadmap; pricing flexibility and transparency; partner ecosystem; security; bot deployment; low-code/no-code capabilities; design environment; and application control.

The report, authored by Dr. Bernard Schaffrik, principal analyst at Forrester, states, "Blue Prism was formerly known as an RPA pure play, but its acquisition by SS&C and subsequent increase in R&D investment have turned it into an automation platform that still leverages RPA as a core technology. It [SS&C Blue Prism] now approaches its customers' automation needs from a business process perspective." Further, the report states, "Strategically, SS&C Blue Prism plans to continue implementing its IP from the combination of the former SS&C and Blue Prism product sets in its joint platform to deliver a best-in-class automation platform."

According to the report, "We appreciate the existing degree of integration of RPA-adjacent technologies such as low-code development, business rules editing, intelligent document processing (IDP), and data integration with RPA on one platform. Process mapping and orchestration features coming from the Chorus™ product will help automation teams extend RPA bots and low-code apps to automate more-complex processes and not just tasks." The report also notes, "Chorus users will appreciate the additional RPA capability set, while automation decision-makers, especially from the financial services industries, might want to pick the platform for its focus on process automation, security, reliability, and scalability.

Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies, commented: "We believe being recognized by Forrester as a Leader in RPA is a testament to the hard work and dedication across the SS&C Blue Prism team. Our comprehensive intelligent automation offering will continue to deliver significant transformational value for our customers as our vision remains a constant focus in 2023 – to improve how people work and interact."

The Wave examined the rapidly growing RPA market, which has expanded to include low-code development capabilities, content and document processing, process orchestration, and more. For a deeper dive into The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023, download a complimentary copy of the report here.

More than 2,800 customers worldwide run their operations on SS&C Blue Prism, digitizing operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking, and more. Speak to an expert about SS&C Blue Prism's intelligent automation offering.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com .

