ST. GERTRUDE CEMETERY & MAUSOLEUM TO HOST FREE OPEN HOUSE WEEKEND

News provided byCatholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark
Apr 17, 2026, 06:10 ET
Historic Catholic Cemetery in Colonia, N.J., Invites Families to Tour Acclaimed Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum; 2025 Pricing Ends April 27
COLONIA, N.J., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark will host a free Open House Weekend at St. Gertrude Cemetery & Mausoleum on Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Located at 53 Inman Avenue in Colonia, Middlesex County — only minutes from New York City — the event offers families an exceptional opportunity to tour the cemetery's acclaimed Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum, meet with bilingual memorial planning advisors, and lock in 2025 pricing before a scheduled increase takes effect on April 27.
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