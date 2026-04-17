ST. GERTRUDE CEMETERY & MAUSOLEUM TO HOST FREE OPEN HOUSE WEEKEND

The Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum is a celebrated landmark of the Archdiocese of Newark, featuring two chapels — one for traditional burial services and one dedicated exclusively to the interment of cremated remains, the first of its kind in archdiocesan history. The facility is adorned with 18 masterworks of liturgical art inspired by the Holy Family, the Apostles, the saints, and the angels.

"Spring is a season of hope and renewal, and there is no better time for families to take this meaningful step," said Joseph Heckel, Executive Director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark. "Our Open House gives the community a chance to speak with compassionate advisors in both English and Spanish and make informed decisions that bring lasting peace of mind."

The Open House also addresses a growing pastoral concern: cremated remains that have not yet found a permanent resting place. The Church calls Catholics to inter cremated remains in a sacred, consecrated setting, and memorial planning advisors will be on hand to discuss affordable, flexible financing options available exclusively during the event.

2025 pricing increases on April 27. No appointment is necessary, and admission is free. To register, visit rcancem.org/open-house/saint-gertrude or call (732) 388-0311.

Father Barone's Pre-Planning Video Series is available at rcancem.org/pre-plan. The newly redesigned rcancem.org also features Gabriel, a Virtual Angel Assistant available 24/7 to answer questions about burial, cremation, and pre-planning.

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark