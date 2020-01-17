Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Brings Even More Thrills to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Resort

As the largest single-themed land expansion in Disney history, Star Wars : Galaxy's Edge is already proving wildly popular by inviting guests to live their own Star Wars adventures in a galaxy far, far away. They join a climactic battle between the Resistance and the First Order in Star Wars : Rise of the Resistance and take control of the most famous ship in the galaxy aboard Millennium Falcon : Smugglers Run . And while exploring this expansive new 14-acre land, they can sample galactic food and drink, enter an intriguing collection of merchant shops and encounter some of their favorite Star Wars characters, including the resourceful and loyal astromech droid R2-D2.

"Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is epic, immersive storytelling on a massive scale—and our Imagineers have created an attraction that sets a new bar for theme park experiences," said Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance puts guests at the heart of their very own Star Wars adventure, and is the most advanced, action-packed attraction Disney has ever created."

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which also appears at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, has been recognized by several prestigious organizations for excellence in design and execution:

Academy Award-winning® composer John Williams was nominated for a Grammy by The Recording Academy in the Best Instrumental Composition category for "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite."

The Toy Association nominated the buildable droids in Droid Depot for 2020 Creative Toy of the Year.

These accolades speak to an entirely new kind of Disney experience happening every day inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. And now the next grand chapter in this story is about to unfold with the debut of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Welcome to the Edge of Wild Space: Black Spire Outpost on Batuu

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge builds off decades of collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm Ltd., a global leader in film, television and digital entertainment production, including the Star Wars franchise. The work on Star Wars between these two creative powerhouses dates back to 1987, when the original Star Tours attraction opened at Disneyland.

They came together once again for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, transporting guests to the remote planet Batuu, a new location in a story that began in 1977 with the first Star Wars film. It is a far-flung destination along the galaxy's Outer Rim, on the frontier of Wild Space – the uncharted region beyond all known star systems. The planet is home to Black Spire Outpost, an infamous port for smugglers, traders and adventurers wishing to avoid any unnecessary … entanglements with the First Order.

When guests arrive on Batuu, they come across aliens, droids and other inhabitants of this planet as they search for rare and unique goods, discover unusual food and drink, or join a crew seeking adventures. Along the way, guests may encounter some familiar faces, including Rey, Chewbacca or even Supreme Leader Kylo Ren and his Stormtroopers.

Star Wars Adventures Come to Life in Two Thrilling Attractions

For more than four decades, fans of Star Wars films have imagined what it would be like to race through the halls of a Star Destroyer or blast across the stars inside the Millennium Falcon. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge features two signature attractions that turn those dreams into reality.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance brings guests into the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance, including a faceoff with Kylo Ren. The journey takes guests aboard a full-size transport shuttle and then into a nearby Star Destroyer on a thrilling adventure that blurs the lines between fantasy and reality. One of the most immersive, ambitious and technologically advanced experiences in Disney history, the attraction uses multiple ride systems working together to create a seamless story on a cinematic scale. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opened Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California, and opened in December 2019 at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida. A virtual queue* for the new attraction is available at Disneyland Park. Guests must be inside Disneyland Park with their tickets scanned to obtain a boarding group in the virtual queue. Guests can learn more about the virtual queue at Disneyland.com.

In Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, guests climb into the cockpit of "the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy" for their own Star Wars adventures. They take the controls of the Falcon in one of three unique and critical roles as the ship hurtles through space. Some are pilots, some gunners and some engineers, creating multiple ways for guests to engage with the attraction in an experience that responds in real time to the actions they take.

A Diverse Menu of Food and Beverages Await

What does Blue Milk or Green Milk actually taste like? That question and more is answered when guests visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and experience the new land's expansive array of food and beverages. Vendors offer various local favorites such as an Outpost Mix of flavored popped grains from Kat Saka's Kettle, a unique popcorn snack with a combination of sweet, savory and spicy flavors.

At Oga's Cantina,** even the blaster-bolt scorches on the walls tell a story. Here, guests gather to share their tales from around the galaxy as they enjoy exotic beverages served in unique vessels and listen to spirited musical entertainment provided by DJ R-3X, otherwise known as Rex, the former Starspeeder 3000 pilot droid from the original Star Tours. Rex re-invents himself as the cantina's DJ, and he's as quirky and talkative as ever.

A multi-purpose transport shuttle docked on top of a large hangar beckons guests into Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, a designated location for traveling food shuttles. Chef Strono "Cookie" Tuggs is in much demand for his culinary skills, so he moves from site to site in a modified Sienar-Chall Utilipede-Transport that becomes a mobile kitchen and restaurant. His travels across the galaxy allow him to fill his pantry with exotic ingredients he uses to make new and unusual dishes. He is proud to present Tuggs' Grub, a "traveling diner for diners traveling," inspired by dishes he created during his time working for Maz Kanata on Takodana.

Elsewhere, Ronto Roasters draws attention with its large podracing engine firing up a barbecue pit for mouth-watering Ronto Wraps. When hungry customers queue up to order, they encounter a former smelter droid, carefully turning the spit of meats. Guests can also choose from a variety of exotic non-alcoholic drinks like the Sour Sarlacc or Tatooine Sunset.

The Milk Stand offers two local favorites – Blue Milk and Green Milk. Blue Milk was first seen in "Star Wars: A New Hope" when Luke Skywalker sat down for a family meal. Green Milk was introduced in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" when Luke lived on the planet Ahch-To. Now, thirsty guests can order these colorful frozen drinks as they live their own Star Wars adventures.

Take a Piece of the Star Wars Galaxy Home

In Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge guests encounter a robust collection of merchant shops and stalls filled with authentic Star Wars creations.

The Droid Depot** invites guests to construct their own astromech droids. Patrons pick pieces off a conveyor belt to build one of two core models (R-series or BB-series) and they can customize their droids with various parts and colors. These droids interact with elements throughout the land, enhancing guests' adventures. Additional accessories can be added to further customize these new friends. The Droid Depot also offers pre-built droids, droid-inspired toys and apparel, and more.

At Savi's Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers,*** guests have the opportunity to craft and customize their very own lightsabers. In this mystical experience, guests feel the Force as they build these elegant weapons from a more civilized age.

Inside Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities, guests find a selection of rare and mysterious items for sale, representing different eras of the Star Wars galaxy including holocrons, ancient Jedi and Sith artifacts, lightsabers and more. As they explore the nooks and crannies of the shop, guests also see Dok-Ondar at his desk as the large Ithorian checks his inventory and barks the occasional order at his assistants.

In addition to these special experiences, the Black Spire Outpost marketplace features the Creature Stall dedicated to the plethora of rare and fascinating creatures that populate the galaxy, as well as Black Spire Outfitters, showcasing the latest in galactically trendy apparel and accessories. The Toydarian Toymaker stall is full of toys and games crafted by a Toydarian (the flying alien species first seen in "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace"). And all tourists visiting Batuu will want to make a stop at Jewels of Bith, offering "trinkets to treasure" and other accessories.

Guests can also demonstrate where their loyalties lie with the gear and accessories they purchase within the land. Resistance Supply is a "makeshift" location at the Resistance encampment, selling pins, badges, hats and other accessories to help guests feel like part of the cause. First Order Cargo, meanwhile, is a temporary First Order storage dock easily identified by a never-before-seen First Order TIE echelon ship. The cargo location offers guests a chance to pledge their loyalty by purchasing pins, caps, gear, model ships and more.

Play Disney Parks Mobile App Deepens Guest Engagement with the Land Ϯ

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is the first land within a Disney park designed to integrate with the Play Disney Parks mobile app. The app debuted in 2018 and offers interactive adventures and experiences that bring surrounding environments to life at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

When guests choose to use the Play Disney Parks app in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, they will be able to transform it into their very own Star Wars: Datapad. Using the app provides new opportunities for guests to engage with the land, such as translating a galactic language or learning what's hidden inside crates and containers.

In addition, guests can use the Play Disney Parks app to interact with elements in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, including droids, blinking door panels and antenna arrays. Throughout the day, guests may participate in a multiplayer game throughout the land, "Outpost Control," to support either the Resistance or the First Order.

Iconic Musical Score for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Music has been an integral part of Star Wars from the moment the iconic themes of Academy Award-winning® composer John Williams first introduced fans to this galaxy. The music for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge continues that tradition with a suite of all-new Williams-composed themes written especially for the land and its attractions. Along with a collection of original cantina songs created by composers and songwriters from around the globe, this new music will deepen guests' connection to the land as Williams complements and builds upon the fanfares he created for the Star Wars films.

For more information about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, visit DisneylandNews.com, WDWNews.com, DisneyParksBlog.com and StarWars.com.

* Admission into Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is subject to capacity and joining the virtual queue does not guarantee entrance to the attraction. Visit Disneyland.com for more information.

** Reservations for Droid Depot can be made in advance at Disneyland.com or through the Disneyland mobile app. A valid accepted credit card number is required at the time of booking, and guests will need to check availability. Droid Depot may also accommodate walk-ins each day, subject to availability. Separate Disneyland Park admission is required.

*** Oga's Cantina and Savi's Workshop now offer advance reservations, which are highly recommended. Additional reservations will be made available each day at 7:00am PST for visits that day, subject to availability. Guests will need to check availability and make reservations online at Disneyland.com/Cantina or Disneyland.com/SavisWorkshop or through the Disneyland mobile app. Separate Disneyland Park admission is required.

Ϯ Message, data and roaming rates may apply. Availability subject to handset limitations and device settings, and features may vary by handset, service provider or otherwise. Coverage and app stores not available everywhere. If you're under 18, get your parents' permission first. Some features require separate theme park admission. Some experiences require in-app purchases.

