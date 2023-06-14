StarCharge Showcasing Cutting-Edge EV Charging Solutions and Energy Storage Systems at The Smarter E Europe 2023

MUNICH, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge, is excited to announce its participation from June 14 to 16, in The smarter E Europe 2023 at Hall C3.160, launching a comprehensive range of smart energy solutions together with latest all-in-one EV charging solutions.

StarCharge_Smart_Home_Solution
"At StarCharge, we are passionate about driving the transition to a sustainable and electric future," said Echo, Chairlady at StarCharge. "We believe that The Smarter E Europe 2023 provides the perfect opportunity for us to demonstrate our commitment to innovation and showcase our industry-leading energy systems. We are excited to unveil the EV charger Mercury 450 and our complete lineup of residential and commercial energy systems, which will undoubtedly revolutionize the way we charge and power an electric world."

As the world transitions towards a sustainable future, the demand for efficient and reliable EV charging infrastructure and energy storage system continues to grow. At The Smarter E Europe 2023, StarCharge will proudly unveil its state-of-the-art products, reinforcing its commitment to evolve in a greener future ahead.

One of the highlights of the event will be the launch of StarCharge's newest all-in-one charging station, the Mercury 450. This cutting-edge charging station sets a new benchmark in EV charging technology, offering enhanced features and unparalleled convenience. With its sleek design and advanced capabilities, the Mercury 450 is set to providing a convenient and efficient solution for all EV users.

In addition to the Mercury 450, StarCharge will present its full lineup of residential and commercial energy systems. These innovative solutions offer efficient energy inverting, management, enabling users to optimize energy consumption and reduce costs. Whether it's powering homes, businesses, or entire communities, StarCharge's inverter and battery systems provide reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

The smarter E Europe 2023 is scheduled to take place from June 14 to 16, 2023 in Messe München, Germany. StarCharge welcomes all attendees, media representatives, and industry professionals to visit Hall C3.160 and explore the future of EV charging and energy storage solutions.

About StarCharge

StarCharge is a global leading provider of EV charging solutions and energy storage systems. With a strong commitment to sustainability, StarCharge aims to revolutionize the way we charge and power electric vehicles, enabling a cleaner and greener future. For more information, please visit www.starcharge.com. Media Contact: [email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098822/StarCharge_Smart_Home_Solution.jpg

SOURCE StarCharge

