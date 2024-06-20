Starlab Space Announces Strategic Partnership with Palantir Technologies, Inc.

AI-Driven Software Solutions to Enable Next-Gen Space Research Platform

HOUSTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlab Space LLC (Starlab Space), the US-led global joint venture across Voyager Space , Airbus , Mitsubishi Corporation and MDA Space , today announced Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) (Palantir) as a strategic partner. Palantir will become the exclusive supplier of enterprise-wide software data management solutions for the Starlab commercial space station.

Palantir's AI-driven software enables analysts, users, and decision-makers alike to optimize the entirety of space architecture. Palantir helps deliver cutting-edge, adaptable software solutions from the ground to the edge – helping ensure space capabilities are maximally resilient, effective, and accessible,

Starlab Space and Palantir will leverage data modeling through digital twins and AI technologies to enhance Starlab's operations throughout the enterprise. The Starlab digital twin will optimize resource allocation, mission planning, and overall system performance, reducing operational costs and streamlining on-board operations for the Starlab crews. Using Palantir's technology, Starlab will be able to identify potential issues and predict maintenance, helping extend the lifespan of critical components. Ground Predictive Processing will also optimize on-board research by modeling the microgravity environment and completing pre-launch analysis.

"Palantir's advanced AI technologies will revolutionize how space stations are managed and operated," said Tim Kopra, CEO, Starlab Space. "Further, Palantir's expertise in data analytics and predictive modeling will drive innovation and efficiency across the entirety of our joint venture. Together, we are poised to advance the frontiers of space research and ensure we remain resilient, effective and adaptive as we forge into this new era of commercial space exploration."

"Starlab is a commercial leader working to solve some of the most complex engineering and operational challenges in the exploration of space," said Alexander C. Karp, co-founder and chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies Inc. "We could not be more enthusiastic about our partnership as we work to extend our competitive edge through the provision of decisive and real-time intelligence around the world and in space."

Today's news follows Starlab's recent expansion to include MDA Space, integrating its industry-leading robotics capabilities and extending the joint venture's international consortium of strategic and high-profile companies with flight heritage and proven experience, including Voyager Space, Airbus, and Mitsubishi Corporation. The U.S., European, Japanese, and Canadian partners enable their continuation of the International Space Station partner network via commercial entities.

"The acceleration of our growing joint venture is exhilarating," says Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Voyager Space. "We are a global force building a commercial space station for market demands. Voyager and all our partners in Starlab have no intention of slowing down. Our team encompasses the best aerospace corporations globally and now with Palantir, we join with advanced technology leaders that will transform the efficiency, sustainability, and safety of human space exploration."

In addition to the joint venture partners, Starlab Space has a strategic teaming agreement with Northrop Grumman , a design and experience partnership with Hilton Hotels , and has secured a launch contract with SpaceX for its Starship vehicle .

About Starlab Space

Starlab Space LLC is a global joint venture that is designing, building, and will operate the Starlab commercial space station. Starlab will serve a global customer base of space agencies, researchers, and companies, ensuring a continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity science and research from the International Space Station into the new commercial space station era.

