STARMUS UNVEILS ITS PROGRAM FOR "STARMUS VII, THE FUTURE OF OUR HOME PLANET" IN BRATISLAVA

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STARMUS, the brainchild of astrophysicist Garik Israelian, PhD and Queen guitarist Brian May, PhD in astrophysics, has launched today an unparalleled lectures program for "STARMUS VII, The Future of Our Home Planet" to be held in Bratislava in partnership with Slovak cybersecurity giant ESET, from 12 May to 17 May 2024.

STARMUS VII Launch Event in London - Sir Brian May, Sir Martin Rees, Mary Kaldor, Garik Israelian STARMUS VII Launch Event in Bratislava – Richard Marko, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Tony Fadell

Bringing together 9 Nobel Laureates, 50+ astronauts, and eminent figures in climate change, environment, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, the festival features a spectacular opening concert; exclusive lectures; STARMUS signature night events Sonic Universe Concert and Star Party; STARMUS Camp taking science to the streets; and its prestigious award, the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication. The full program available here.

The festival will kick off with a soon-to-be-announced legendary artist performance followed by a week-long event at the Ice Hockey Stadium, Ondrej Nepela Arena. The opening lecture will be given by Dr Jane Goodall DBE, Founder – the Jane Goodall Institute & UN Messenger of Peace, followed by several lectures on climate change and related topics.

On day two, attendees can look forward to a series of lectures that will delve into topics such as innovation, technology, cybersecurity, and AI among others. A private signature STAR Party will welcome the guests to unwind and network.

The third day will feature the Stephen Hawking Medal Award Ceremony and Sonic Universe Concert, hosted by popular science comedian Robin Ince and STARMUS founders Garik Israelian and Brian May. The concert will be headlined by The Offspring and Tony Hadley.

The fourth day will feature lectures on matters like randomness and reality, cosmology today and tomorrow, gene editing etc. 108' Round Table – Starmus most exclusive round table with eminent panellists will conclude the day.

Day 5, the closing day will cover topics such as protecting Earth while exploring space, habitable planets beyond Earth, the nature of time etc.

Throughout the event, the STARMUS Camp and City Program in collaboration with Slovak universities will be held in Hlavné námestie with science exhibitions, presentations, and a vibrant music program.

Tickets are available through the festival's website, with an early bird discount until April 15.

For this year's edition, STARMUS has partnered with ESET. STARMUS VII is sponsored by VÚB Banka, OMEGA and KIA Slovakia. STARMUS VII will be held under the auspices of the President of the Slovak Republic and the Mayor of Bratislava and under the patronage of the European Commission Representation in Slovakia.

About STARMUS

Created by Garik Israelian PhD, astrophysicist at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands (IAC) and Sir Brian May PhD, astrophysicist and the lead guitarist of the iconic rock band Queen, Starmus is a festival of science, art and music that has featured exclusive talks and discussions from astronauts, cosmonauts, Nobel Prize winners and prominent figures from various scientific disciplines and musical backgrounds. In each edition, the festival hosts the prestigious Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication created by Alexei Leonov, Garik Israelian and Brian May. Previous Stephen Hawking Medal winners include Dr. Jane Goodall, Elon Musk, Jean-Michel Jarre, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Brian Eno, Hans Zimmer, and the Apollo 11 documentary

For more information visit Starmus.com

STARMUS Communications

Brezo Rodríguez [email protected] / [email protected] / +34 678 255 196

Lilit Midoyan [email protected]

Siranush Gyurjinyan [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366569/STARMUS_Launch_Bratislava.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366548/STARMUS_Launch_London.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366570/Starmus_Logo.jpg

SOURCE STARMUS