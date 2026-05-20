DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The online address marks an early step in STARTRADER's commitment to youth education in artificial intelligence and future skills.

STARTRADER CEO Peter Karsten delivered an online keynote to academic staff and students at the University of Adelaide, one of Australia's leading research institutions with over 56,000 enrolled students, introducing foundational concepts in artificial intelligence as part of the company's growing commitment to youth education and digital skills development.

STARTRADER CEO Peter Karsten Delivers 'AI Starter' Keynote at University of Adelaide Advancing Youth Education Through Global Academic Partnerships

The session, titled 'AI Starter', reached undergraduate and postgraduate students across disciplines, reflecting STARTRADER's view that AI fluency is becoming essential across all professional fields, not just technology. The approach mirrors the same principle of accessible, client-first engagement that defines STARTRADER's presence in financial markets.

Mr. Karsten tailored the session for a broad, non-technical audience, covering the role of AI in everyday life, the growing importance of AI literacy across disciplines, and practical ways for young professionals to get comfortable with emerging technologies.

The keynote is part of a deliberate direction STARTRADER has been building; connecting its position in global markets with investment in youth education. AI is already reshaping how trading platforms operate and how clients interact with markets. STARTRADER sees early AI literacy among young people as a direct extension of the industry it serves, alongside broader priorities in financial literacy and digital skills.

"AI is no longer an area for specialists only. It's a component that is bound to shape industries within the next couple of years," Mr. Karsten explained. "And in addition to us being able to make use of these technologies, we should enable the younger generation to feel comfortable working with them. This is very important in their stage of careers."

"We welcome opportunities to connect our students with industry leaders who can offer both perspective and practical guidance on the technologies shaping their future careers," said Derek Abbott, Professor and Laureate Fellow, University of Adelaide.

Further university sessions are planned throughout the coming year, with engagements at the University of Europe (UE) and the Higher Colleges and Technology and among those confirmed.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

Regulated across five jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

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SOURCE STARTRADER