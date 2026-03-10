The initiative provided Iftar meals to workers in Dubai's Al Quoz district during the holy month of Ramadan.

DUBAI, UAE, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER reaffirmed its commitment to giving back to society during Ramadan through an Iftar meal distribution initiative near Al Anbiya Masjid in Al Quoz 4. Organized through STAR Foundation, the company's charitable arm focused on community welfare initiatives worldwide, the program provided meals to workers in the surrounding area with the support of 30 STARTRADER employee volunteers.

STARTRADER reaffirmed its commitment to giving back to society during Ramadan through an Iftar meal distribution initiative near Al Anbiya Masjid in Al Quoz 4 Speed Speed STARTRADER Supports UAE Labor Communities with Ramadan Iftar Initiative STARTRADER Logo

The initiative took place in Al Quoz 4, a residential community with an estimated population of over 23,000 residents, and in close proximity to industrial areas that house thousands of essential workers and labor communities who play a vital role in supporting Dubai's industrial and service sectors. Such communities often have limited access to organized Ramadan assistance, making outreach efforts during the holy month particularly meaningful.

Preparations began at 3 p.m., as employee volunteers coordinated logistics, set up a temporary tented area, and organized the meal distribution to ensure timely service. With the sunset and the call for prayer, labor workers from the surrounding neighborhoods gathered to share not only food but also the spirit of unity and generosity under the beautiful tent that reflected the new branding of STARTRADER. The tent provided a covered and orderly space for attendees during the meal service. The initiative concluded at approximately 6:00 p.m., following the completion of meal distribution. The event was documented to commemorate the initiative and its community impact.

This CSR initiative reflects the core values of compassion, unity, and generosity associated with Ramadan while reaffirming STARTRADER's dedication to creating positive social impact in the communities where it operates.

"Moments of prosperity are also moments of responsibility," said Peter Karsten, CEO of STARTRADER. "When an organization is fortunate enough to grow, it should extend that fortune outward, especially to those who contribute quietly to the fabric of society. Ramadan offers a meaningful opportunity to put that responsibility into action."

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global broker that provides its clients with opportunities to trade financial instruments online. STARTRADER services both Partners and Retail Clients, who can trade using the MetaTrader Platform, the STAR-APP, and using STAR-COPY.

As a global broker, STARTRADER holds a client-first approach as our core principle. Regulated in 5 jurisdictions (ASIC, FSA, FSC, FSCA, and CMA), STARTRADER upholds strong governance alongside sustainable growth. STARTRADER's team comprises dedicated professionals working collaboratively to deliver quality service to its Partners and Clients.

https://www.startrader.com/

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929092/STARTRADER_Iftar_Meal_Distribution.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929091/STARTRADER_UAE_Iftar.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862508/STARTRADER