Startup Moldova Summit 2026 spotlights Moldova's rise as a startup gateway to European markets

CHIȘINĂU, Moldova, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Moldova Summit 2026 showcased Moldova's growing position as a startup destination for capital, talent and EU market access, bringing over 2,000 participants, 150 startups, 60 speakers and international investors to Chișinău for the largest edition of the country's flagship startup event to date.

Group photo of participants of the Startup Moldova Summit 2024

Organised by Startup Moldova, the Summit announced new international partnerships with Unicorn Factory Lisbon, the Ukrainian Startup Fund and SeedBlink, strengthening Moldova's links to European acceleration programmes, angel investor networks and cross-border innovation opportunities.

At the official opening, Olga Melniciuc, CEO of Startup Moldova, highlighted the ecosystem's rapid progress:

"Moldova's ecosystem has grown to over 300 companies, expanding by 20% year over year. In 2025 alone, startups generated over $60 million in revenue, created over 1,500 jobs, and attracted over $17 million in investment, demonstrating that startups are becoming a real driver of the country's economic growth. TThe theme of the Summit — 'Born in Moldova. Built for the World.' — reflects the ambitiousness of our founders, who are building companies designed to compete globally from day one."

Strategic partnerships announced during the Summit will expand Moldova's startup connectivity. Through signed memorandums Unicorn Factory Lisbon and Startup Moldova will support Moldovan startups in accessing international acceleration programmes and scaling opportunities on EU markets.

Moldova Innovation Technology Park (MITP), Startup Moldova and the Ukrainian Startup Fund partnership will facilitate cross-border cooperation, access to funding and integration into the European innovation landscape.

SeedBlink and Startup Moldova announced the launch of the crowdinvesting platform allowing Moldovan startups to raise capital through syndicated investment rounds and connect with European angel investor networks.

Sergiu Rabii, Director of the Innovate Moldova Programme, funded by Sweden and the United Kingdom, emphasised the importance of these collaborations:

"These partnerships show that Moldova's startup ecosystem is becoming more connected and internationally relevant. By improving access to capital, expertise and markets, Sweden and the United Kingdom are helping Moldovan founders scale faster and build companies with global potential."

Moldova's broader business environment is also becoming more attractive for technology companies and founders. MITP offers a 7% flat tax for eligible IT and digital activities. The country is advancing digital nomad and remote work frameworks, preparing a Fund of Funds to expand access to venture and equity capital, and developing Moldova HiTech Park as a future platform for deeptech, R&D and advanced technology industries. Investments in contactless business, e-governance and digital public infrastructure, including the EVO government app, are simplifying public and business-facing services.

The Delegation of the European Union in Chișinău reiterated its support for strengthening Moldova's innovation ecosystem and connecting it to European opportunities. Julien Schmitt, Director of the EU4Innovation East programme, noted:

"Startup Moldova Summit 2026 reflects the continued progress of Moldova's entrepreneurial ecosystem. For the second consecutive year, the European Union, through EU4Innovation East, is proud to support this platform that connects founders, investors and international markets. As the number of startups in Moldova grows, so does the need for stronger support structures and access to capital."

The Summit also featured a Startup Alley where 42 startups showcased their products, and the national final of the Startup World Cup pitching competition. Ten startups pitched to a jury composed of international investors. Prompted AI won and will represent Moldova at the Global Final in San Francisco, competing for the $1M prize. LyricFluent and Argus AI secured second and third place.

Startup Moldova Summit 2026 concluded with a clear message: Moldova is becoming a notable destination for startup investment and global innovation, giving founders improved access to capital, expertise and markets, while offering international partners a fast-developing innovation ecosystem close to the European Union.

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SOURCE Startup Moldova