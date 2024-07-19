Stellantis and Tweddle Group Partner on New Analytics Component for Dealer Connect Web Portal

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweddle Group, a top provider of product service and support information and technology, and Stellantis, one of the world's leading automakers, will partner to create new feedback gathering and analytic components for the Stellantis Dealer Connect web portal.

Dealer Connect already supplies dealer technicians with the service diagrams and wiring information they need to complete repairs with maximum efficiency.

Under the new update, technicians will now be able to log the complaint, cause and corrective action—the "three C's"—of each completed repair session.

Dealer Connect will capture and store this data in a central repository, allowing Stellantis to identify repair patterns and more effectively optimize the quality of their products and the efficiency of repairs.

"We're thrilled to be involved in this groundbreaking project with Stellantis," said Tweddle Group President Todd Headlee. "This new system add-on will provide a running database of repair patterns and reliable solutions and facilitate repair authorizations for dealers—all of which creates a better experience for customers."

Headlee said the project demonstrates Stellantis' commitment to transformative solutions, and their confidence in Tweddle Group capabilities.

"Stellantis has entrusted us to build and integrate this new feedback and analytics system," Headlee said. "We're excited to see the positive impact it will have for their customers, and we look forward to achieving even greater things with them in the future."

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group, a division of CJK Group, Inc., believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience—for product managers, technicians and—most of all—consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. is one of the world's leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It's best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

