Step into climate reality with 'DOMINO: The Little One' as Beko launches an immersive gaming experience

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko**, one of Europe's leading appliance manufacturers today reveals the trailer for its first ever single-player game experience DOMINO: The Little One. Launching worldwide on the 23rd of November, DOMINO: The Little One is a free to play 2D platformer adventure game available to all and designed to raise awareness among consumers about the consequences and challenges of climate change.

As a manufacturer to launch such an experience, Beko hopes to challenge conventions and transcend boundaries in its mission to improve sustainable solutions in every home around the world.

Available to download on Steam, iOS and Android devices from 23rd November, DOMINO: The Little One, is a single-player game that sees players progress through a series of four chapters each linked to a key issue relating to the environment. Chapters include a landscape addressing the issue of single-use plastic, an environment that highlights the impact of fossil fuels, ecological imbalance and a world devastated by deforestation. Players will assume the role of an introverted and eco-anxious child named Domino with the mission to solve pressing environmental challenges in their dreams. Along the journey, the player is accompanied by a mysterious voice encouraging Domino to overcome their fears associated with climate change as well as highlight actions to be performed to combat the issues.

From its dishwashers and washing machines, to its vacuums and coffee machines, Beko harnesses cutting-edge technology to integrate sustainability into each of its consumers' homes. With the launch of DOMINO: The Little One, Beko aims to reach broader audiences on the subject of climate change beyond its appliances.

Speaking on the launch of Domino, Akın Garzanlı, Chief Marketing Officer of Beko, says, "Domino is a very different kind of launch for us at Beko. The findings from the UN's Green Game Jam clearly indicate that an appetite for the worlds of sustainability and gaming to join forces with 68% of gamers wanting to engage more in environmental issues. They want to engage more, learn more, and contribute more. They want to be part of the solution. Domino is our way of reaching out to them. It is a game that encourages you to think critically and act ethically by presenting you the choices that we have. We invite you to play Domino and to share it with others and hope you will find it enjoyable and informative."

Key Features of Domino include:

  • Immersive Gameplay: Dive into a visually stunning world where you'll take on the role of a climate hero with a mission to combat environmental threats.
  • Educational Content: Learn about the effects of the climate change, the importance of sustainability, and discover actionable solutions to real-world environmental problems.
  • Engaging Storyline: Experience an epic adventure that will not only entertain but also inspire and empower players to take action in the real world.

DOMINO: The Little One is set to be available on platforms from 23rd November 2023, including The App Store, Google Play, and Steam.

About Beko**

Beko is a leading global company in the home appliance industry, offering a wide range of innovative and sustainable products. Beko plays a pivotal role in its parent company, Arçelik's global organization, with over 40,000 employees, subsidiaries in 53 countries, and 30 production facilities in 9 countries. The Company's 30 R&D and Design Centers & Offices worldwide are home to more than 2,300 researchers and hold up to more than 3,500 internationally granted patents and applications to date. In line with the Company's vision of "Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide" Beko is proud to be part of a portfolio of 14 consumer brands owned or used with a limited license by Arçelik (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko, Singer*, Hitachi*) which achieved the highest score in the DHP Household Durables category of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment for the fourth consecutive year (based on December 2022 results)

* Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.
** Beko B.V. is a member of Arçelik group, which owns the international brands Beko and Grundig.

Step into climate reality with 'DOMINO: The Little One' as Beko launches an immersive gaming experience

